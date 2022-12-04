NFL 2022 Week 13: Washington Commanders vs New York Giants 1st Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 1-point road favorites against the New York Giants. That line has moved to -2, but the O/U dropped from 42 to 40 1/2. Washington held off a comeback attempt from the Atlanta Falcons last by picking them off in the end zone.

Washington has won 6 of their last 7 games, and are currently the hottest team in the NFL. This is a stark contrast from earlier in the season when they were a bottom 5 team in the league after a 1-4 start.

Injury Report

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Friday Injury Report: 3 players have been ruled out https://t.co/bQ2DTJcwJ4 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 2, 2022

Matchup: Washington Commanders (7-5) @ New York Giants (7-4)

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 4th | 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

TELEVISION: FOX

Kenny Albert (play-by-play)

Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

Shannon Spake (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO:

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 99, XM/SXM 386, Internet 831

New York: Sirius 119, XM/SXM 231, Internet 823

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -2, O/U 40 1/2

Prediction: Washington 24 - New York 17

Enemy Blog: Big Blue View

