NFL 2022 Week 13: Washington Commanders vs New York Giants 1st Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 1-point road favorites against the New York Giants. That line has moved to -2, but the O/U dropped from 42 to 40 1/2. Washington held off a comeback attempt from the Atlanta Falcons last by picking them off in the end zone.
Washington has won 6 of their last 7 games, and are currently the hottest team in the NFL. This is a stark contrast from earlier in the season when they were a bottom 5 team in the league after a 1-4 start.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Friday Injury Report: 3 players have been ruled out https://t.co/bQ2DTJcwJ4— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 2, 2022
Matchup: Washington Commanders (7-5) @ New York Giants (7-4)
Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 4th | 1 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ
TELEVISION: FOX
Kenny Albert (play-by-play)
Jonathan Vilma (analyst)
Shannon Spake (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO:
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 99, XM/SXM 386, Internet 831
New York: Sirius 119, XM/SXM 231, Internet 823
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -2, O/U 40 1/2
Prediction: Washington 24 - New York 17
Enemy Blog: Big Blue View
