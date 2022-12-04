Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. Three players were ruled out[WR Dax Milne(foot), CB Benjamin St-Juste(ankle), RG Trai Turner(knee/ankle)] They also listed two players as questionable [RB Antonio Gibson(foot), DE Chase Young(knee)]. G/C Wes Schweitzer was activated from IR yesterday after missing the last 9 games due to a concussion.

DE Chase Young was activated from IR 13 days ago, but will have to wait another two weeks to make his season debut. Last week reports said he would have played if he didn’t get sick before the game. This week we’re back to the Commanders are being extra cautious with his return. Ron Rivera said MetLife notoriously bad turf wouldn’t play a factor in Young’s return, but many people saw that as a possible reason to keep him out until after Washington’s bye week.

Washington elevated WR Alex Erickson again due to Dax Milne being out. Washington will have him, Danny Johnson, and Jahan Dotson available to return punts today. Erickson was Washington’s sole punt returner last week vs the Falcons. Will they give Dotson a shot today? Washington's kick returner, and #2 RB Antonio Gibson is active. He was listed as questionable after suffering a foot injury vs the Falcons, and being limited in practice most of the week.

Washington will have a mix of players filling in for Cole Holcomb, who was placed on IR last week. Expect Jamin Davis to be wearing the green dot again as he continues to grow in this defense. They also have Jon Bostic as LB2, along with Khaleke Hudson, Milo Eifler, and Nate Gerry as depth. De’Jon Harris is inactive today.

Wes Schweitzer was activated from IR yesterday, and is active after missing the last 9 games with a concussion. Rookie G/T Chris Paul remains on the inactive list. Rachad Wildgoose gets back on the active list with BSJ out, Bobby McCain will be playing the slot role again.

Washington Inactives

No. 15 WR Dax Milne

No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste

No. 45 LB De’Jon Harris

No. 53 G Trai Turner

No. 75 G Chris Paul

No. 99 DE Chase Young — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 4, 2022

