Week 13 NFL Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2022-23 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

We started off Week 13 with an AFC East matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. Buffalo was too much for the Belichicks and Mac Jones blew up on the sidelines for the offensive playcalling. It was a mess.

This week there are a few teams that everyone agrees will win on the moneyline. Hogs Haven writers all like the Bills, Browns, Ravens, Packers, Falcons, Commanders, Seahawks, Chiefs, and Cowboys to win outright this week. The Browns, Falcons, Titans, Commanders, Seahawks, and Chiefs are this week’s unanimous picks to cover the spread.

Week 13 Picks

Moneyline Staff Rankings

Spread Staff Rankings

Over/Under Staff Rankings