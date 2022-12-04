All aTwitter: 4 December 2022 - Gameday - Week 13 at the Giants

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
This concludes an entire month of games where the week began with "this is the week" vibes and a national reporter saying his return was likely. An amazing several-week sequence for anybody following it. They keep winning so nobody seems to care. But this has been incredible. https://t.co/fiNpR0y8Oe— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 3, 2022
Washington RB Antonio Gibson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Giants despite limited practice work all week, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022
Washington has activated OL Wes Schweitzer from the reserve/injured list. The Commanders also have elevated WR/PR Alex Erickson off the practice squad. He’ll fill in once more for Injured Dax Milne.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 3, 2022
#Giants WRs Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay, both dealing with an illness, are expected to be healthy enough to play today, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2022
Wheels up ✈️@Dulles_Airport | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YTnokiABmk— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 3, 2022
Our time is now #WASvsNYG | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Zz7C9CM1ul— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 4, 2022
The best part is that, as a former Dallas draft pick who was waived, he's 23 years old and under contract through 2025 on an AAV of about $870K. https://t.co/pCtunrsmqf— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 4, 2022
RETWEET TO WIN a signed photo of @jonallen93_ and Taylor Heinicke #ProBowlVote Jonathan Allen pic.twitter.com/k082R3RvYf— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 3, 2022
Keys to the Commanders-Giants game. The G-men fail vs motion and are the NFLs worst team vs play action when the Qb is under center. Why? One huge key the O must handle. And the difference in Mariota/Jones zone read runs. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/V5gwlRdQDj— John Keim (@john_keim) December 3, 2022
I pray the NYG line up Fabian Moreau on Terry McLaurin. https://t.co/bhowDhxW46— Zac (@DCzWall) December 3, 2022
When will league decide on flex games ????— Johnny Cornwell (@johnny_iceman) December 4, 2022
Washington possible to be flexed at home against both the giants and cowboys.
Is their a certain amount of days before game that they have to announce ??
I was told by a ticket rep that the NFL has to give teams 12 days notice, which will be Tuesday based on what the rep said.— Floridian Commander (@TQ_8536) December 4, 2022
@JPFinlayNBCS Says per source he heard they will announce the Giants game on Tuesday— Dennis Blann (@BIGD12171) December 4, 2022
.@jacsw3 is supporting the Purple Leash Project a national initiative by @Purina and @RedRoverOrg to serve the needs of domestic abuse survivors with pets.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 3, 2022
To bid on his #MyCauseMyCleats ➡️ https://t.co/cAaWB9kDSP pic.twitter.com/E6QSCI3l30
#Jets players are clearly happy about the QB change, wearing Mike White shirts heading to their Week 13 game against the #Vikings pic.twitter.com/iThzwxo5z7— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 3, 2022
Source: The #Broncos are placing WR KJ Hamler on Injured Reserve after he had a setback with his hamstring. That’s a league-high 15 players currently on IR for Denver and the most money on IR, as well.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2022
The NFL fined #Cowboys LB Micah Parsons $11,139 for unnecessary roughness last week against the #Giants.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 3, 2022
Parsons also was flagged; he later accused #Giants C Nick Gates of taking cheap shots. Gates wasn't fined.
Pay up, Dak Prescott: The NFL fined #Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) for their Whack-A-Mole celebration in the Salvation Army bucket.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 3, 2022
Prescott said teammates would cover any fines. pic.twitter.com/U9JA1VjiGY
AD Rick George has named COACH PRIME @DeionSanders to be the 28th full-time head football coach at CU.— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 4, 2022
Welcome Coach Prime to Colorado!
https://t.co/otRTjyivpr pic.twitter.com/q63LyoWqSX
It hurts that Deion Sanders left JSU for Colorado but I can’t complain about black coaches not getting chances then getting upset when they accept the rare opportunity. HBCU coaches almost never get consideration for these types of vacancies. So best of luck to @DeionSanders— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 4, 2022
Y’all remember this comedy skit by @adamrank ⁉️ To the credit, he did get week 12 right ♂️— The Real Telly (@DCdude202) December 3, 2022
So disrespectful #HTTC pic.twitter.com/D9mcfkJtaK
