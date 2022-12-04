 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Commanders vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Washington visits the Giants

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders opened as 1-point road favorites against the New York Giants. That line has moved to -2, but the O/U dropped from 42 to 40 1/2. Washington held off a comeback attempt from the Atlanta Falcons last by picking them off in the end zone.

Washington has won 6 of their last 7 games, and are currently the hottest team in the NFL. This is a stark contrast from earlier in the season when they were a bottom 5 team in the league after a 1-4 start.

Injury Report

Matchup: Washington Commanders (7-5) @ New York Giants (7-4)

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 4th | 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

TELEVISION: FOX

Kenny Albert (play-by-play)

Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

Shannon Spake (sideline)

RADIO:

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 99, XM/SXM 386, Internet 831

New York: Sirius 119, XM/SXM 231, Internet 823

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -2, O/U 40 1/2

Prediction: Washington 24 - New York 17

Hogs Haven Media Information

Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm (FOX) W 28-22
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm (FOX) L 35-26
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm (FOX) L 24-8
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm (FOX) L 25-10
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm (CBS) L 21-17
  • Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm (Amazon Prime) W 12-7
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm (FOX) W 23-21
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm (FOX) W 17-16
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm (FOX) L 20-17
  • Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm (ABC/ESPN) W 32-21
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm (FOX) W 23-10
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm (FOX) W 19-13
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants
  • Week 14: BYE
  • Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm (CBS)
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm (FOX)
  • Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys

