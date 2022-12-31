Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Commanders RB Gibson out for key Browns game

Without Gibson, Washington will use Jonathan Williams as Robinson’s backup. Jaret Patterson, who is on the practice squad, is expected to be the third back Sunday. Receiver Curtis Samuel often lines up in the backfield as well.

The Washington Commanders will host the Cleveland Browns at FedExField for a critical Week 17 game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“There’s not going to be much difference as far as what we want to do,” Turner said in a press conference Thursday. “We still want to be physical and be balanced in that way. But I think just [Wentz’s] excitement and energy coming in will be good.”

“I wasn’t nervous because I was confident and I was prepared,” Young told reporters in San Francisco after the game. “I did everything and just rehabbed throughout the whole day. I sat back the first [14] games and just knew that time would come.”

Against the 49ers, Wentz got rid of the ball quickly and steered the Commanders' offense with a sense of urgency.

Washington’s 26-3 triumph in the first NFC championship game at RFK Stadium took the Washington-Dallas rivalry to another level.

