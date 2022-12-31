All aTwitter: 31 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The Commanders placed LB Jon Bostic (pectoral) on IR, signed LB De’Jon Harris from the practice squad and added CB Troy Apke to the practice squad. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 30, 2022

Commanders game status vs. Browns:



OUT

RB Antonio Gibson (foot/knee)

OL Saahdiq Charles (concussion)

DE James Smith-Williams (concussion)



QUESTIONBLE

CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle)

S Percy Butler (hip)

S Kam Curl (ankle)

CB Christian Homes (ankle) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 30, 2022

St-Juste had a bit of a setback last week. Rivera says he "hopes it turns and turns rapidly because he could be an integral part of what we do." Issue is that had a low and mid/high sprain. Part of it healed, but part wasn't as healed. Tough to push off/change direction — John Keim (@john_keim) December 30, 2022

Asked Ron Rivera if Dax Milne would handle kickoff returns since AG is out. Ron declined to name AG's replacement and instead said they've been working with a couple of guys in that role — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 30, 2022

Chase Young will start on Sunday with James Smith-Williams out, Rivera said. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 30, 2022

The Browns rank 32nd in rush d epa/play. — Steve (@AirRaidConcepts) December 29, 2022

Payne might end up with 11-12 sacks. Going to get a massive contract here or elsewhere. — Marshall (@EstCommand) December 30, 2022

There’s synergy there for sure, but you don’t get double-digit sacks from the interior by accident. https://t.co/VgOEUn4Uhs — Marshall (@EstCommand) December 31, 2022

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson’s last three games:



5 catches, 54 yards, TD

4 catches, 105 yards, TD

6 catches, 76 yards, TD



No player in the NFL has had a longer streak of games with 50+ receiving yards and a TD this season. pic.twitter.com/u8wTqGhTqp — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 30, 2022

Ron Rivera discussed Wes Schweitzer's low snaps with Carson Wentz and said that it's a matter of Wes raising his target to match up with Wentz's height and, if necessary, Wentz crouching a bit lower in shotgun to give his center some help — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 30, 2022

For the 3rd year in a row, @charleslenojr72 has been named #CommunityMVP for his "Leno Claus." All month long, the @Commanders OT gave back, donating over $90K in holiday gifts for shelters, students, families, libraries and more.

: https://t.co/TmofnXZrat pic.twitter.com/TlLk2hGun3 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 30, 2022

This just isn’t baked in reality.



This is post-Spurrier-Zorn-Haynesworth-etc. The bottom fell out years before this under Snyder. One dream season invigorated a fanbase STARVING for something to cheer for.



I have no idea what the point is here but it’s missed on me. https://t.co/rBdpGAtY2k — JB (@OldTownCards) December 31, 2022

The point is the stadium could still become this. The fan base could still turn the faders to this high. You’ll never see this at FedEx again. This was another 10K seats removed ago singing HTTR. This is a thing of the past. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 31, 2022

This pic cracks me up every time pic.twitter.com/GVD7x2TzoX — 8-8-1 (@WashingtonMoes) December 30, 2022

Initial belief from the Cowboys is that center Tyler Biadasz suffered a high ankle sprain tonight against the Titans, a person familiar with situation said. It being a Thursday game helps him. More time to recover before playoffs. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 30, 2022

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on whether team to rest starters in regular-season finale at Commanders: "I think I should probably answer that Monday for you." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 30, 2022

In other words: we are waiting on Philly — Payton Peterson (@Payton1Peterson) December 30, 2022

The Eagles plan to rest Jalen Hurts against the Saints.



The decision came down to a health and safety issue, a source said, as Sirianni referenced today.



Hurts’ functionality in his shoulder has progressed to a point where the team expects him back on the field soon. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 30, 2022

The team wanted to give him at least one more week of rest to ensure the injury doesn’t linger.



The Eagles can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win against the Saints.



If they lose Sunday, playing Hurts in the regular season finale against the Giants has not been ruled out. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 30, 2022

The 2019 Draft Class is stacked pic.twitter.com/wAMMvxHCNM — PFF (@PFF) December 30, 2022

Jets selected the 2nd QB in the 2009, 2013, 2018, and 2021 Drafts.



Sanchez, Smith, and Darnold all had the worst passer rating in the NFL through their first 3 seasons.



Wilson is about to be first QB to have the worst rating in 2 seasons since 1970.https://t.co/msXAUQn0ic — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 30, 2022

Tom Brady does not give a shit about Jalen Hurts’ stats and Jalen Hurts does not want to see Brady in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/RvSX6Li2FK — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) December 29, 2022

The Panthers are expected to play CB Josh Norman in Week 17. But how much burn will he get? Interim HC Steve Wilks gave us an estimate on Friday. https://t.co/Jih5h8lzS8 — ThePanthersWire (@ThePanthersWire) December 30, 2022

Cardinals’ QB Colt McCoy experienced more concussion symptoms and is out Sunday vs. Atlanta, per Kliff Kingsbury. Cardinals’ QB David Blough will start vs. the Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2022

Ravens once again ruled out QB Lamar Jackson, who has had a sprained PCL. Tyler Huntley expected to start Sunday night vs. Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2022

Christian Kirk will make $500K if he catches four passes this weekend. He'll make another $500K if he surpasses 12 receiving yards.



He would add another million to that $1M the following week if his combined output surpasses 14 grabs and 112 yards. (Via @corryjoel). — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 30, 2022

This year's College Football Playoff starts with the Fiesta Bowl.



#3 TCU has had a touch of magic all season long.



#2 Michigan is laser focused on not repeating last year's mistakes.



Read our preview and prediction for this year's Fiesta Bowl — Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) December 31, 2022

BREAKING: Barbara Walters, who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, has died. She was 93. https://t.co/tydwREgTb2 pic.twitter.com/b4jOEHVYFE — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2022

They really snapped it between the QB’s legs to the other QB



pic.twitter.com/ki3vY7iG1L — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) December 30, 2022

JJ Watt got a text and voice memo from rookie Jesse Luketa after he announced his retirement this week. Watt didn't have Luketa's number saved.



What happened after is hilarious. Watch till the end.



(via @AZCardinals)pic.twitter.com/sN7UJfHIq8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 30, 2022

