Washington Roster Moves: Jon Bostic to IR; Troy Apke is back on the practice squad

Washington Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic was placed on injured reserve today. He suffered a pec injury during last Saturday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Bostic hasn’t practiced all week, and now his season is likely over. There has been no word on the severity of the injury, but Bostic had a similar injury last season which cost him 13 games. Bostic injured his pec while playing special teams, and he didn’t play a snap on defense last week. He had been getting the 2nd-most snaps at LB behind starter Jamin Davis. Washington lost their other starter, Cole Holcomb, when he suffered a foot sprain that required surgery. David Mayo was the #2 LB vs the 49ers and that will likely continue for the rest of Washington’s season.

The Commanders released LB De’Jon Harris two weeks ago to sign Wes Martin to the active roster. He was brought back to the practice squad last week, and has now been re-signed to the 53 to add to the LB depth. That left an open spot on the practice squad, and that was quickly filled by our old friend Troy Apke. He had received a few workouts around the league since his last stint with the team, but remained available and now returns to the team that drafted him in the 4th round in 2018.