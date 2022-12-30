All aTwitter: 30 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Benjamin St-Juste was a DNP on Thursday with an ankle injury. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 29, 2022

Jahan Dotson on learning the NFL pic.twitter.com/A5ei7C3xzv — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 30, 2022

Daron Payne needs only 0.5 sacks to become just the second DT in Washington history (since sacks became official in 1982) to have 10.0 or more in a season. David Butz did it first, with 11.5 sacks in 1983. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 29, 2022

Couple interesting nuggets dropped by @john_keim today.



The Commanders would prefer not to look for another QB this offseason.



A winning streak could lead to a restructure/extension for Wentz. #HTTC



Link: https://t.co/npiZ4JHlPx pic.twitter.com/WFpM2gvHaR — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 29, 2022

Ever wonder what a Wednesday on the Commanders beat looks like? Well you’re in luck, because a huge TikTok influencer made a video about exactly that pic.twitter.com/lUcI5B1Mdf — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 29, 2022

The #Titans have placed QB Ryan Tannehill on IR, meaning he’s out for the rest of the regular season and two playoff games if Tennessee gets that far. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2022

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed an 11th straight day of practice today due to his knee injury. Looks like Tyler Huntley is once again on track to start on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2022

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Signs One-Day Contract To Retire With Packers https://t.co/bqh3kk0HAe pic.twitter.com/D3gqJAyQkT — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) December 29, 2022

A message from Davante Adams supporting Derek Carr:



“The reason I’m a Raider.” pic.twitter.com/PWqQa9O6Li — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2022

Sooo, does having Derek Carr's back "through whatever" mean Adams & Carr are either staying or coming as a combo deal?



I could see some dual leverage in that--hypothetically :) — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 29, 2022

How does he not get a chance to show what he can do with a full season? pic.twitter.com/KIpYHqth1Q — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 29, 2022

Unless Kenny Pickett implodes over the next two weeks, the Jets will have the QB with the lowest passer rating in the NFL for the 3rd straight year, and the 5th time in 10 years. pic.twitter.com/jqCXgJMtXk — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 29, 2022

Seems pretty likely that Tua is going to finish 2022 as the most efficient passer in the NFL. Almost certainly in ANY/A and yards per attempt, and he's also currently number one in passer rating. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 29, 2022

The King Of Football Pelé peacefully passed on today, but his legacy lives on & will never be forgotten nor equaled.

Thank you, Sir, for being my hero, and inspirator, plus the joy you gave to Billions Worldwide.

R.I.P King Pelé #Pele pic.twitter.com/Q87wKRiAvq — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) December 30, 2022

