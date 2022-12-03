Washington Injury Update: Chase Young is considered a long shot to play vs Giants

The Washington Commanders activated DE Chase Young from injured reserve 12 days ago, but he has not played in a game. His ACL reconstruction surgery was done over a year ago, but Washington is being very cautious with his return to playing. Young was listed as questionable, and Head Coach Ron Rivera said the team would work him out before Sunday’s away game against the New York Giants to see if he would be able to play. Rivera has said MetLife Stadium’s turf would not be a factor in Young’s return, but it is probably a good thing that it won’t be the first field he plays on.

If Young is ruled out tomorrow morning, he will be missing his 13th game this season, and his 21st since tearing his ACL on 11/14/21. Washington finally gets their bye in Week 14 which gives Young another two weeks to practice and get ready to play the Giants at FedEx Field. Rivera said that Young would likely be on a snap count when he plays, and it would likely be 12-16 snaps. Washington defense has improved since the start of the season, and is a big reason they have won 6 of their last 7 games, and are currently the 7th seed in the NFC playoff picture. Young’s return as a situational pass rusher could give them a big boost when he is healthy.