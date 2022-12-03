Washington Roster Moves: Wes Schweitzer activated from IR; Alex Erickson elevated again

Wes Schweitzer has missed the last 9 games with a concussion that landed him on IR. He began the season as the starting right guard, but also took over for one game at center after Chase Roullier was injured. Schweitzer was designated to return to practice on Wednesday, and has been with the team all week. He did some work at center and guard this week.

Schweitzer was in a competition with free agent signing Trai Turner this offseason, but Turner was injured(quad) for most of training camp. Turner has been the starter, but suffered knee and ankle injuries last week and was ruled out. Sam Cosmi was going to slide over to guard to get the best 5 OL on the field. Cosmi has been splitting time with Cornelius Lucas at right tackle as he still works back from a hand injury. Cosmi still doesn’t have the full use of his hand(three fingers are good), but could make his debut at guard tomorrow. If the team is comfortable throwing Schweitzer back on the field, he could get the start there instead.

Washington’s other roster move is another injury replacement call up. Dax Milne will be missing his second week in a row due to a foot injury. He was the team’s punt returner, but Erickson replaced him last week. It looks like Erickson will get the call at PR again. A lot of people would like to see Jahan Dotson get a few returns since he had that role in college.