Daily Slop: Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne may be NFL’s best DT duo; Saquon Barkley presents big challenge for Commanders

“It’s what we’d expect, make some plays, do a couple of things, but then come around and make that play that’s going to ignite things,” Rivera said.

The Commanders are looking to win their third-consecutive game against the Giants for the first time since 1998-2000.

“So, being able to move Sam around a little bit, having him in there at guard, having that be an option of something that we can do, if that gets our best five out there, that’s something that we will able to do,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Thursday.

“Saquon is really a special football player,” Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said. “He really is. He is back 100 percent. I know last year he was getting back to form and you could see it. This year, he’s back. We have to account for him.”

Washington surprised draftniks by snagging Dotson midway through the first round. Other than grasping the art of the huddle — “We used signals a lot in college,” Dotson said. “I rarely heard the quarterback talk.” — he experienced a smooth transition.

“Surprised as heck,” Rivera said in a press conference this week when describing how his former self would respond to the Commanders’ current defensive approach. “But with the way things are evolving and changing, you have to adapt.”

In word and deed, the defensive tackle has taken charge in Washington.

Since Washington adopted a run-heavy offense in Week 7, it's been able to control games despite being less efficient.

On Sunday, as part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative, several Commanders will advocate for an issue that's personal to them: ending gun violence.

Allen and Payne have taken a leap this year for the Commanders and are widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, defensive tackle pairs in the NFL.

The Commanders and Giants are both vying for playoff position in the NFC East.