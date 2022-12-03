All aTwitter: 3 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Since Week 6, the @Commanders have the best record in the NFL (6-1). pic.twitter.com/OpD8Bd7ssT— NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 1, 2022
I keep reading about Daniel Jones & his success vs Washington. Well, Taylor Heinicke has never lost to Jones (1-0) or the Giants (2-0)— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) December 3, 2022
Bring it Danny…LFG#HTTC pic.twitter.com/wUfc9j8xCT
Washington's game statuses for Sunday at New York:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 2, 2022
OUT:
CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle)
WR Dax Milne (foot)
RG Trai Turner (knee/ankle)
QUESTIONABLE
RB Antonio Gibson (foot)
DE Chase Young (knee)
Rivera on Chase Young: "He had a good day. We're going to evaluate him on Sunday."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 2, 2022
Gibson is across the field but my iPhone 14 pro captures him working. Missed Thur with a foot issue. pic.twitter.com/EWfIoBfkG1— John Keim (@john_keim) December 2, 2022
Last day of prep before #WASvsNYG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 2, 2022
https://t.co/g4eserwiij pic.twitter.com/IhDWx0DkfG
Taylor Heinicke admitted yesterday that when watching film, he's noticed a few instances where he should've scrambled. His rush yards-per-game has essentially been cut in half in 2022 compared to 2021. The Giants blitz more than anyone so maybe this'll be the game he gets loose— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 1, 2022
Sorry to burst the bubble of many Commanders fans but TH4 isn't magic.— Asshai Hulud (@Skaterx999) December 1, 2022
A lot of QB's in the NFL can win games with your defense playing like this.
Give credit where it's due. pic.twitter.com/ZdBJtYJJX3
How dangerous could this unit be with a Franchise QB #HTTC pic.twitter.com/w0bpw2Hwxb— StartSamRedwolfHowell (@Lennyfrigginleo) December 2, 2022
Darrick Forrest and Kamren Curl are examples of how draft rounds don't matter. If you can play, you can play. They have two young starters for years to come in the middle and later rounds.— Disco (@discoque5) December 2, 2022
Tweets + RTs count as votes ♨️‼️@94yne ✖️ #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/bUQ7GSYf1z— Daron Payne (@94yne) December 2, 2022
I want YOU… to go ahead and hit that RT for a Pro Bowl vote. #ProBowlVote Tress Way pic.twitter.com/57dyzg2Mzm— Tress Way (@Tress_Way) December 2, 2022
RETWEET TO WIN @JR1ERA’s signed cleats ‼️#ProBowlVote Jeremy Reaves pic.twitter.com/ar8OCzbfte— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 2, 2022
Leno leads the Commanders in Blown Blocks and is the 6th worst OT in that category. He’s 2nd in the NFL in total snaps with 792 and has 2.8% BB— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 2, 2022
Charles (just 272 snaps) is 4th worst in NFL in blown block % at 6.0 (100 snap min). Lucas and Cosmi are 11th & 12th worst respectively
Larsen had been below average for in interior lineman since taking over at Center with a 3.1% Blown Block percentage.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 2, 2022
Surprisingly, Norwell leads all commanders lineman with a blown block percentage of just 2.2 which is slightly better than league average.
Some perspective - 2021 blown block percentage:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 2, 2022
Roullier- 1.1% (elite)
Scherff- 1.4% (well above avg)
Flowers- 2.2% (slightly above avg)
Leno- 2.6% (average)
Cosmi- 2.9 (slightly below avg)
Leno- 3.3 (below avg)
*The difference between 2021 and 2022 O-line blocking is PROFOUND!
.@jamindavis25 shares why he is supporting @NMAAHC with his #MyCauseMyCleats— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 2, 2022
To bid on Jamin's cleats ➡️ https://t.co/zJIBZrvT1M pic.twitter.com/lR28n8jN30
BIG time guy on Hang Time this week @BrianR_4 joins the show— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 2, 2022
.@BrianR_4 showing off his @Everytown cleats— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 2, 2022
Bid on them ➡️ https://t.co/TfUWiEHtAr pic.twitter.com/v2Rfphqlp4
#mycausemycleats— John Bates (@jjohnbates) December 2, 2022
Smile Train is close to my heart because I was born with a cleft lip, and without proper care, I might not be where I am today. These cleats will be worn in our game this Sunday vs. the Giants and can be bid on using the link belowhttps://t.co/DyTvTEJHhZ pic.twitter.com/fCexsCo27E
Sonny Jurgensen’s number will be retired in a month – Jan. 8, the final game of the season. I just talked to Billy Kilmer, who of course should be there. Here’s what he said: “Nobody has said anything to me about what’s going on. I want to come up." #Commanders— thom loverro (@thomloverro) December 2, 2022
December 2, 2022
Sterling Shepard is face-timing Odell Beckham Jr. right now in the Giants’ locker room lol … that’s what the Cowboys and Bills are others are contending with— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 2, 2022
Over the last two seasons, the Bills have scored the most points in the NFL (816) and allowed the fewest (498).— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 2, 2022
Joe Burrow has NEVER lost to Patrick Mahomes. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/BVdfDFYzv8— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 2, 2022
Deion Sanders reportedly is preparing to accept the head-coaching job at Colorado. https://t.co/Mt6Pkh6dXm— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 3, 2022
Chris Bryant co-founded @TheHogfarmers, a foundation led by @Commanders super-fans that elevates the well-being of children and their families affected by pediatric cancer.— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 2, 2022
Well-deserving of his Fan of the Year nomination. @CaptainMorganUS
More info https://t.co/DperRgF9zu pic.twitter.com/VVnMbrDIlJ
Caleb Williams is UNREAL pic.twitter.com/XNexuLH9Rd— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 3, 2022
Caption This… pic.twitter.com/gKjhBqaYMA— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2022
December 3, 2022
Vincent Aboubackar scores the winner for Cameroon against Brazil.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 2, 2022
Then gets a red card for taking off his shirt to celebrate.
What a send off pic.twitter.com/7uwV6FJz8n
Will never miss a Mike McDaniel press conference ever again @MiamiDolphins— NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2022
: #MIAvsSF -- Sunday 4:05pm ET on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PMTJ1jGqFs pic.twitter.com/IU9UU5g2Il
