Cleveland Browns vs Washington Commanders Thursday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today for their second full practice of the week. They had an extra day off due to last week’s Saturday game against the San Francisco 49ers. The team is now preparing for a two-game home stretch against the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys that will determine whether they make it to the playoffs or start the evaluation process for next season.

Seven players didn’t practice today, and three of those players are dealing with injuries from the 49ers game. Jon Bostic(pectoral) and James Smith-Williams(concussion) left the game and continue to miss practice. Antonio Gibson has been dealing with a foot injury for over a month, but is now also dealing with a knee sprain. Saahdiq Charles remains in the concussion protocol and has missed the last two games after reporting symptoms 3 weeks ago. Chase Young missed practice yesterday with a non-COVID illness, but he returned to the field today. That illness has now moved on to Wes Schweitzer and Darrick Forrest who both missed practice. The only new injury on today’s list is rookie safety Percy Butler(hip).

DNP

RB Antonio Gibson - Suffered a sprain vs the 49ers. Listed with knee and foot injuries.

LB Jon Bostic - Suffered a pec injury vs the 49ers while playing special teams.

G Saahdiq Charles - Remains in the concussion protocol.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Missed three games with a mid-ankle sprain. Appeared to reinjure his ankle during last week’s game, and now misses practice after being limited yesterday.

DE James Smith-Williams - Evaluated for a head injury during the 49ers game.

C Wes Schweitzer - Missed practice with a non-COVID illness.

S Darrick Forrest - Missed practice with a non-COVID illness.

Limited

S Kam Curl - An ankle injury kept him out of last week’s game, but Ron Rivera said he was close to being cleared before the game.

S Percy Butler - Added to today’s injury report with a hip injury.

Full

RB Brian Robinson - He has been listed with a quad injury the last two weeks, but is still a full participant in practice

DE Chase Young - Missed practice with a non-COVID illness yesterday. Returned to the field today.

G Andrew Norwell - Has been listed with a shoulder injury for weeks, but continues to play all the snaps at left guard.

DE Shaka Toney - Showed up on yesterday’s report as limited with an ankle injury.

Not listed

TE Curtis Hodges - The UDFA TE was designated to return from IR(thigh) last week, which opened his 21-day window to practice with the team before they shut him down for the year or activate him to the 53-man roster.

TE Armani Rogers - Washington’s other UDFA TE was designated to return to practice yesterday.

CB Tariq Castro-Fields - Rookie CB was designated to return to practice yesterday.