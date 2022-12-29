NFL Week 17 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans picks

Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans. This game looks like it could be a huge blowout as the Titans are dealing with injuries, and resting other players as they prepare for a Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that will decide the division. RB Derrick Henry is out with a hip injury, and rookie QB Malik Willis will backup third string QB Josh Dobbs. The Cowboys still have a slim chance of winning the NFC East, and possibly getting the #1 seed in the NFC. For that to happen they would need to win out, and the Philadelphia Eagles would have to lose out.
Go Titans!
Injury Report
Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (11-4) vs Tennessee Titans (7-8)
Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 29th | 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN
“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 830) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 808) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Cowboys -12, O/U 39 1/2
Prediction: Cowboys 38 - Titans 13
SB Nation Blogs: Blogging the Boys | Music City Miracles
