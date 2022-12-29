All aTwitter: 29 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
No one more deserving @BrianR_4 is our 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner! pic.twitter.com/og9BewJIuj— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 28, 2022
Carson Wentz will be our starting QB this Sunday against Cleveland— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 28, 2022
https://t.co/onplVq7EBW pic.twitter.com/1cwJ44d0AS
What's crazy is that if Carson Wentz plays well and gets the #Commanders to the playoffs, he will have been the best veteran-QB acquisition of a 2022 NFL offseason from which every veteran-QB acquisition has been a bust. The others can't change their narratives for 2022. He can.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 28, 2022
I'm also told that if the #Commanders go into Week 18 with a "meaningful game" for playoff contention, they currently expect to start Carson Wentz then again too. If not, they likely will look to evaluate Sam Howell more next week.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 28, 2022
Taylor Heinicke. “It sucks…” but he will do what he’s done before: support the starter. pic.twitter.com/hNTV6re2mw— John Keim (@john_keim) December 28, 2022
Taylor Heinicke on the QB decision and what he's shown over the past two seasons: pic.twitter.com/SendXJqJgp— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 28, 2022
Rivera said it would have been "asinine" to change QBs several weeks ago or when Wentz was first ready. Team was winning. Going 0-2-1 changed the outlook. (Wentz was only on the active gameday roster the past two weeks, tho one week he missed with an illness).— John Keim (@john_keim) December 28, 2022
Seeing people who don’t follow this team say benching Heinicke for Wentz is absurd is funny af— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) December 28, 2022
We have given the following players a return to practice designation:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 28, 2022
--CB Tariq Castro-Fields
--TE Armani Rogers pic.twitter.com/5h6cUQF3Nh
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/gsH9eHfkOd— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 28, 2022
VOTE for @JahanDotson for @pepsi Rookie of the Week‼️ https://t.co/4s1LESZAFc pic.twitter.com/9SJ4wWz1rG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 27, 2022
Commanders record with Tyler Larsen as starting center:— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 28, 2022
6-1-1
Commanders record without Tyler Larsen as starting center:
1-6
In the three games that Kam Curl has missed this season, opponents have scored a combined 95 points.— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) December 28, 2022
Want a wild scenario - Commanders get in playoffs as 7 seed, face Kirk Cousins and the Vikes. Say they win? Carson Wentz goes back to Philly for a playoff game against the Eagles.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 28, 2022
The decision to start Carson Wentz. With @Sam4TR. Dissecting the move. Why it was made. Locker room reaction. More. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/yG63ZVARue— John Keim (@john_keim) December 29, 2022
Breaking: The Raiders are benching Derek Carr and turning to Jarrett Stidham as their new starting QB, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/J9Lqryo7ex— ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2022
This is big: The #Raiders are benching Derek Carr and will start Jarrett Stidham vs. the #49ers.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2022
Carr has $40.4M that becomes guaranteed if he can't pass a physical. Vegas could get out of his contract this offseason — and this seems to be a step towards that happening.
I had to keep it real on the Raiders and Derek Carr, who has been benched for the final two games pic.twitter.com/5WEMJbfn3E— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 28, 2022
He has a no trade. Basically they would need to work with him over the next month or so to give him a list of teams he would be willing to be traded to, if any. They would then have to get one of those teams to agree to trade for him even though he can't be traded until march https://t.co/MwOElxtWNv— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 29, 2022
Get ready for the group of fans wanting Derek Carr this offseason. QB camps are coming soon… get your tents ready https://t.co/AMoyUGrNcE— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) December 28, 2022
The problem with players like Carr is that the salary spread between the great qb and solid nfl quality qb is too small to really make up the talent gap. The draft alternative is ultra cheap and carries higher upside— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 28, 2022
Someone photoshop Derek Carr into a Colts uniform, just to get ahead of the inevitable.— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 28, 2022
Jimmy Garoppolo’s gamble in staying with the Niners seems like it’s paying off handsomely. Could return in January to lead a Super Bowl roster. And two staffs he has close ties to now could have a QB need in March.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 28, 2022
Cc: Washington https://t.co/E3AinB1Fas— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) December 28, 2022
Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel told reporters that QB Tua Tagovailoa did, in fact, suffer a concussion Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start Sunday at New England.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2022
Possible Reunion: 49-year old free agent WR Terrell Owens has been in contact with the #Cowboys about rejoining the team and NFL— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 28, 2022
"We've been in constant communication with Jerry Jones' office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning"https://t.co/QeAbuB4DL2 pic.twitter.com/1PjHnKYdco
NFL and NBA viewership numbers from the Christmas games:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2022
NFL:
- Packers-Dolphins: 25.92M
- Broncos-Rams: 22.57M
- Bucs-Cardinals: 17.15M
NBA:
- 76ers-Knicks: 4.04M
- Lakers-Mavericks: 4.33M
- Bucks-Celtics: 6.03M
- Grizzlies-Warriors: 4.70M
- Suns-Nuggets: 2.49M
And the Hogs are welcoming a new teammate— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 28, 2022
Be in your seats at halftime for our mascot reveal! #CLEvsWAS | @pepsi pic.twitter.com/zirHtjc18H
