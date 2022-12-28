Brian Robinson, Jr. named Washington’s Ed Block Courage Award winner

Every year, active players on each of the 32 teams in the National Football League vote for one member of their team who, in their eyes, “exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.” Washington Commanders players have voted rookie RB Brian Robinson, Jr. as their Ed Block Courage Award winner. Robinson has been an inspiration for a lot of people after being shot twice while fighting off two carjackers in Washington, D.C. on August 28th. He was able to return to the field in Week 5 after spending the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve.

Brian Robinson, Jr. was set to be a big part of the Washington Commanders offense before he had the start of his season stolen from him. He worked his way back to the field, and Washington’s offense saw a significant improvement with him carrying the ball and taking over the lead back role. Robinson’s attitude through his recovery and his return has always been positive, and his teammates, coaches, and fans see his dedication to the team and the sport.

No one more deserving @BrianR_4 is our 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner! pic.twitter.com/og9BewJIuj — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 28, 2022

Ed Block Courage Award Foundation

The Ed Block Courage Award Foundation, Inc. is dedicated to supporting the well-being of abused, neglected, and at-risk children throughout our Courage House National Support Network for Kids. Through our partnership with the National Football League (NFL), the Foundation cultivates awareness at each Courage House and helps to raise funds for their programs and initiatives. Each of the 27 partnered facilities are provided monetary and in-kind donations, along with various needed services, to help advance their mission from the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation. Over the past five years, we have donated over $200,000 and over $20,000 in memorabilia to our community partners.

