Washington Roster Moves: Carson Wentz named starter vs Browns; Two players designated to return to practice

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera wouldn’t name a starter when he talked to the media yesterday, but said that decision would come today after talking to the players. The team made the announcement that everyone was expecting, Carson Wentz will be the starter for the Cleveland Browns game. Rivera will speak to the media after today’s practice and will clarify whether Wentz is the starter this week, or the starter for the rest of the season and beyond.

Wentz played in his first game since breaking the ring finger on his throwing hand in a Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. Taylor Heinicke took over as the starter in Week 7, and led the team to a 5-3-1 record, and helped get them back into playoff contention. Heinicke was pulled from Saturday’s game against the 49ers in the 4th quarter after two drives ended in turnovers, and was replaced by Wentz.

Carson Wentz will be our starting QB this Sunday against Cleveland



https://t.co/onplVq7EBW pic.twitter.com/1cwJ44d0AS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 28, 2022

Washington’s injured reserve list has several players dealing with season-ending injuries. Two players now have the opportunity to return for the final two weeks of the regular season, and any potential playoff games. Rookie CB Tariq Castro-Fields suffered a knee injury during a punt coverage drill as the team prepared for the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. He was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers after their final roster cutdown before the season started.

Washington also designated rookie TE Armani Rogers to return to practice from IR. He was an intriguing UDFA who was playing ahead of Washington’s 5th round pick Cole Turner. Rogers suffered knee and ankle injuries during the team’s big Monday Night Football win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. He joins fellow UDFA rookie TE Curtis Hodges on the return to practice designation list. Washington’s TEs haven’t had much impact in recent games, but could be getting some more options back soon.

We have given the following players a return to practice designation:

--CB Tariq Castro-Fields

--TE Armani Rogers pic.twitter.com/5h6cUQF3Nh — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 28, 2022

De’Jon Harris was released last week to open a roster spot for C/G Wes Martin. The team brought him back, and he is now signed to the practice squad.