Cleveland Browns vs Washington Commanders Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today for their first full practice of the week. They had an extra day off due to last week’s Saturday game against the San Francisco 49ers. The team is now preparing for a two-game home stretch against the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys that will determine whether they make it to the playoffs or not.

Five players didn’t practice today, and three of those players are dealing with injuries from the 49ers game. Jon Bostic was ruled out with a pec injury, and James Smith-Williams left the game with a head injury. Antonio Gibson has been dealing with a foot injury for over a month, but now also dealing with a knee sprain. Ron Rivera said he is getting treatment, and there’s not a lot of concern right now. Saahdiq Charles remains in the concussion protocol and has missed the last two games after reporting symptoms 3 weeks ago. Chase Young is dealing with a non-COVID illness, and the team made sure the media know it wasn’t related to his knee.

DNP

RB Antonio Gibson - Suffered a sprain vs the 49ers. Listed with knee and foot injuries.

LB Jon Bostic - Suffered a pec injury vs the 49ers while playing special teams.

G Saahdiq Charles - Remains in the concussion protocol.

DE Chase Young - Missed practice with a non-COVID illness.

DE James Smith-Williams - Evaluated for a head injury during the 49ers game.

Limited

S Kam Curl - An ankle injury kept him out of last week’s game, but Ron Rivera said he was close to being cleared before the game.

G Andrew Norwell - Has been listed with a shoulder injury for weeks, but continues to play all the snaps at left guard.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Missed three games with a mid-ankle sprain. Appeared to reinjure his ankle during last week’s game, but still played 85% of the snaps on defense.

DE Shaka Toney - Shows up on today’s report as limited with an ankle injury.

Full

RB Brian Robinson - He has been listed with a quad injury the last two weeks, but is still a full participant in practice

Not listed

TE Curtis Hodges - The UDFA TE was designated to return from IR(thigh) last week, which opened his 21-day window to practice with the team before they shut him down for the year or activate him to the 53-man roster.

TE Armani Rogers - Washington’s other UDFA TE was designated to return to practice today.

CB Tariq Castro-Fields - Rookie CB was designated to return to practice today.