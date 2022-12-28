All aTwitter: 28 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Who should be the @pepsi Rookie of the Week?— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2022
Vote now: https://t.co/cnxqEk4Ymy pic.twitter.com/U3Zcf01rep
#Commanders All-22 confirms what we all know - Jahan Dotson is really really good— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 27, 2022
Jahan Dotson tied Terry McLaurin for the second-most touchdowns by a rookie in a single-season in franchise history@BDO_USA | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 27, 2022
The numbers: WRs drafted 1st round: 6. Total TDs: 21— EDJ Consulting (@ConsultingEdj) December 27, 2022
Total TDs by Dotson: 7 pic.twitter.com/NuvpvW8nu0
Rivera said Saturday that he’d make the decision early in the week. That said, I’m not surprised he’s talking to everyone before deciding, or at least announcing it.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) December 27, 2022
Very on brand for him and it’s why players like him. They’ll hear from him first. Not a press conference. https://t.co/m95KwAkEs7
The @Commanders are in the best position possible to make the playoffs. It’s rather simple. Win out and you're in. Two home games and they control their own destiny. What more could you ask for to close the regular season? #httc— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) December 27, 2022
Will this change in the next two weeks ❓ pic.twitter.com/cUcxX70g8X— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2022
This weekend:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 27, 2022
Commanders clinch with a win and losses by Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay.
Commanders are eliminated with a loss and wins by Detroit and Green Bay.
Lots of space between those two, of course.
For the 31st consecutive year, Washington won't win 11 regular season games. Every other NFL franchise has done it at least once in that time. Every franchise but Detroit has done it multiple times.— (@WentzToMcLaurin) December 27, 2022
Rivera called Kam Curl "a little bit of an air traffic controller" in that he can get people in the right spot. That's a great term for a player as smart and rangy as Curl— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 27, 2022
We should learn a little more (like what body part) on Wednesday after practice. https://t.co/O7ssN1xBho— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 28, 2022
NFL leaders Run Stop Rate (what % of run tackles are successful plays, min 25 tackles)— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 27, 2022
D.J. Jones DEN 90%
D.Williams DEN 88%
M.Sweat WAS 86%
A.Nelson TB 85%
A.Hutchinson DET 84%
O.Odighizuwa DAL 84%
Fan Poll: Does the presence of Sam Howell on the roster deter you from making a QB move this offseason?— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 27, 2022
Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section. #HTTC
I asked Rivera today if OL play would factor into his QB decision: “I'm not as worried about it (as) people are making it out to be. Up to a certain point, we were handling it pretty well (vs. 49ers). Once it got to a certain point, it became tough on those guys.”— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 27, 2022
Yes, it did... https://t.co/sSKPRk62s5
The lawsuit that the "Hogs" filed against the #Commanders is apparently legit, but it comes down to this: They felt the @Commanders were going to trot out "Hogs" as a mascot this Sunday & then market the crap out of it for those that are upset at the team name. They want a cut.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 27, 2022
This JJ Watt speech after the Texans lost another game will forever be one of my favorites.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2022
Every single word. Nothing but the truth.pic.twitter.com/jdSqldxH1s
Some news here: Sounds like JJ Watt will retire after the season… https://t.co/M2ati3qOsy— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2022
#Colts HC Jeff Saturday told reporters that they're sticking with Nick Foles as their starting quarterback for Sunday's game vs. the Giants.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2022
The NFL has skewed too far in the chasing of the tail on QB evaluation, with the market making NFL teams draft B (at best) quality QBs over A talent at other positions. https://t.co/ZrxacB0KY7— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 27, 2022
As I hear that JJ Watt is retiring, I think of the top half of the 1st round in the 2011 NFL Draft, & how you couldn't go wrong in getting at least a Pro Bowler, and perhaps a Hall of Famer (at least Miller, Peterson, Tyron Smith, & Watt)--as long as you didn't take a non-top QB. pic.twitter.com/Ue1d06B4wY— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) December 27, 2022
Top 6 absolute dead money cap figures in OTC's database:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) December 27, 2022
1. Matt Ryan: $40.525M (ATL 2022)
2. Carson Wentz: $33.82M (PHI 2021)
3. Russell Wilson: $26M (SEA 2022)
4. Jared Goff: $24.7M (LAR 2021)
5. Khalil Mack: $24M (CHI 2022)
6. Brandin Cooks: $21.8M (LAR 2020)
Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner said their new head coach will report to him.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2022
Greg Penner said he and fellow owners Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner and Condoleezza Rice will be a part of the Broncos' HC search: "Condi has great experience actually doing football searches. She was just a part of the Stanford football head coach search."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2022
This #Caps turnaround has been sensational. They're doing it despite being unable to keep their key players healthy as they've gotten hot. pic.twitter.com/bbDLONqJKS— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 28, 2022
NFL meeting week 16 pic.twitter.com/ibbeFc1Phs— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) December 27, 2022
This the craziest game show I have seen so far lol pic.twitter.com/OnphgXjrbZ— Lance (@BornAKang) December 28, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...