Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Thanks to losses from Detroit and Seattle, the Washington Commanders still control their own destiny in the NFC playoff picture. But their Week 16 loss exposed problems they’ll need to fix.

No matter who gets the nod, one will be left disappointed.

“We’re both mature,” Wentz said. “We’ve both seen a lot in this league.”

Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner said he would not make a “knee-jerk decision” but used the fourth quarter as a chance to evaluate Wentz’s game. Rivera also said he didn’t want to see the 49ers “tee off” on Heinicke.

The rookie wide receiver is up to seven touchdown catches and has come into focus as a pivotal part of the offense.

Playing for the first time since tearing his right ACL, the defensive end blew past his expected snap count in the Commanders' loss to the 49ers.

The Commanders don’t have a comfortable option at quarterback. At this point, both Taylor Heinicke and Wentz seem like gambles.