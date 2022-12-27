All aTwitter: 27 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Thanks for having me on Kay! https://t.co/LgtqLxFbnj— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 26, 2022
The Hogettes will make their first appearance at FedEx Field since the 2012 season as the Commanders honor The Hogs Sunday. Joe Gibbs is slated to be there as honorary captain.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) December 26, 2022
The team will also unveil its new mascot at halftime. Would be weird if they chose a dog over a hog. https://t.co/DIvAkahEYk pic.twitter.com/ncmMKbnP2a
Dusting off our dresses and ...honored to be a part of celebrating the HOGS ...Looking forward to seeing old and new friends out at FedEx @Commanders game on Sunday! #Hogs— Hogettes (@Hogettes) December 26, 2022
#BREAKING the original HOGS tell me they are on the verge of taking Dan Snyder and the team to court.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 26, 2022
Full information below.
The original HOGS were invited, but will not be there on Sunday as part of the new mascot celebration/unveiling.
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/iJitqVatc8
UNNECESSARY ROUGHNESS? pic.twitter.com/bBWdgZCvg3— Percy Butler (@pbutler16x) December 26, 2022
The yardage and TDs look similar, but Wentz played two fewer games.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 26, 2022
Extrapolate the average:
Wentz is looking at 2,149 with 15 TDs and 7 Ints in 8 games. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/JnfxPvYzi1
Heinicke gets sacked 2.23 times per game— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 26, 2022
Wents gets sacked 3.5 times per game
Heinicke turns the ball over 1.5 times per game
Wentz turns the ball over 1.07 times per game.#HTTC https://t.co/0rh4JYloVi
Here's how much passing value over average each QB's statline has provided over the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/GXOZqdaIPg— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 27, 2022
If Scot Turner calls a game similiar to what we saw late in the 49ers games, I think Wentz can be successful. In his brief work, Wentz hit some quick short and intermediate passes. Early in the season, Scot was calling 5 and 7 step drops. Can't do it.— Disco (@discoque5) December 26, 2022
Did Wentz actually look good on the touchdown drive @JPFinlayNBCS or can any mediocre QB throw short passes against soft coverage down 16 points?— David Riedman (@david_riedman) December 25, 2022
It was 30-14 and this drive burned 4 minutes to end with 5:25 left. That's exactly what San Fran wanted. pic.twitter.com/nNltKy8ETK
Prob dumb of me to try and sum up Wentz's day in 280 characters. So I'll try in 560.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 27, 2022
As some have noted, it's great that he took the easy throws. With the Commanders' talent, that's advisable! Just hard to know if those same throws will be there in a more even time/score setting https://t.co/DXBuKPZW8q
People all over Turner’s playcalling in the first…Jahan catches that ball on the first drive and the O-Line goes 1-4 blocking on the goal-line instead of 0-4, and you’re up 17-7 or 21-7 at halftime. Taylor executes a QB sneak and game is different..: Players gotta execute #HTTC— TheRealityIs (@TheRealityIs__) December 26, 2022
I’m all about seeing the full capabilities of Dotson. Even if Big Red gets his head beat in, I think he’ll find these guys more effectively in the RedZone and vertically. Will worry about 2023 later.— Marshall (@EstCommand) December 26, 2022
Talking about the Qb situation; the return of Chase Young. What it all means, the meaning of life and more. With @NickiJhabvala. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/jpOy51yc01— John Keim (@john_keim) December 26, 2022
If the Commanders can’t beat the Browns at home to earn a “win and in” vs. Dallas, they deserve for their season to end by getting lapped by Green Bay.— Marshall (@EstCommand) December 26, 2022
#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson asked on ESPN about the possibility of a receiver winning MVP: "Having the type of season I'm having, I feel like that's a conversation that needs to be had for me to be MVP."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2022
Since this moment, the Colts have been outscored 59-6 over the past two games. pic.twitter.com/jVAW4NxQrQ— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 27, 2022
So I guess Nick Foles isn’t the answer either.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 27, 2022
Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury and will miss rest of the regular season and potentially more, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/7Kuir4Ro0q— PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2022
I caught a lot of heat a couple weeks ago for saying the Dolphins were overly reliant on big plays — but I did the math once again today— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 25, 2022
Miami has *two* scoring drives over its past four games that don’t involve an explosive play. They are not sustaining drives.
Late in the first half Tua slammed the back of his head into the turf. He apparently didn’t undergo any evaluations in-game - this is when the UNC needs to do their job and pull him.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) December 27, 2022
I shouldn’t have to say this but good for Tua for reporting symptoms. pic.twitter.com/oHlzLA7c8u
It struck me as odd when Tua Tagovailoa said this about his second interception Sunday. Him entering the concussion protocol today might explain why he said this. pic.twitter.com/kAeKRcbUik— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 26, 2022
Oh my. Derwin James just blasted Ashton Dulin and the Colts quickly took him to the medical tent.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2022
Derwin was ejected.pic.twitter.com/T90xif6ri4
The fact that the Derwin James hit shook so many of us shows how far we have come, because those hits were rather commonplace until maybe ten years ago.— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 27, 2022
Ronnie Lott, Steve Atwater, etc would be ejected every game in today’s NFL.pic.twitter.com/2fxBRELzdo— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 27, 2022
#Chargers HC Brandon Staley said safety Derwin James is in concussion protocol after the hit which got him ejected.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2022
The Panthers with Christian McCaffrey: 1-5— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 26, 2022
The Panthers w/o Christian McCaffrey: 5-4
Yes, Carolina has been a lot better without him. But the NFL is complicated, because...
The 49ers w/ McCaffrey in the starting lineup: 8-0
The 49ers w/o McCaffrey in the starting lineup: 3-4
#Jets HC Robert Saleh says Mike White is back as the starter and Joe Flacco is the backup. Zach Wilson is back as QB3 and inactive on gamedays.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2022
Tom Brady is almost certainly going to break the single-season pass attempts record.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 26, 2022
Brady, at the age of 45, is averaging 45 pass attempts per game. He is 57 attempts away -- with 2 games to play -- from breaking Matthew Stafford's record of 727 set in 2012. Wild.
Nathaniel Hackett becomes just the 5th coach in NFL history to be fired before the end of his first season.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2022
4-11 in 15 games. A disaster tenure.
I'm told some initial names being discussed for the #Broncos head coach vacancy, per league source, include:— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 26, 2022
Dan Quinn
Darrell Bevell
Eric Bienemy
Sean Payton
Demeco Ryans
Shane Steichen
My sources say GM Paton is safe. But he shares in blame, obviously. Hackett has been over his skies from 1st game, Wilson trade has been disaster, Gregory has missed majority of season and Sutton has one TD in his last 24 games. Those, to date, are big swings and misses #Denver7 https://t.co/H7kA4RsSuE— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 26, 2022
Derek Carr is the most polarizing Raider ever.— Keith Ricci (@KeithRicci) December 26, 2022
There’s never been a QB with such impressive stats accompanied by 0 playoff wins. Makes no sense
Fans split — each with a narrative in their head that can’t be changed
Here’s my dive into the great divide:https://t.co/5VweVItP3Z
NFL Draft order after 16 weeks:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2022
1) Texans
2) Bears
3) Seahawks (via DEN)
4) Cardinals
5) Colts
6) Falcons
7) Lions (via LAR)
8) Panthers
9) Raiders
10) Eagles (via NO)
11) Texans (via CLE)
12) Seahawks
The exact moment puberty began for an entire generation. pic.twitter.com/Eha0o9aAkL— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) December 26, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...