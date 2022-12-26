Cleveland Browns vs Washington Commanders: Everything you need to know for the Week 17 game

The Washington Commanders had control of a playoff run but they haven’t won in a month, going 0-2-1 over the last three games. Washington lost to the 49ers 37-20 in San Francisco and dropped to 7-7-1, but they remain the 7th seed in the playoffs. They have two games left in the season, and they are both home games. First up is Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns who were eliminated from the playoffs Christmas weekend.