NFL 2022 Week 16: ‘Monday Night Football’ Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts picks

Week 16 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Commanders suffered their second-straight loss. The 49ers defeated Washington 37-20 in San Francisco, but they remain in the 7th seed in the NFC due to the Lions and Seahawks losing. The Giants also lost which kept them from locking up a playoffs spot.

Tonight’s game is an AFC matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2018 with a win tonight, and that would mark QB Justin Herbert’s first trip to the postseason. The Colts will be stating Nick Foles after moving Matt Ryan to 3rd string.

Injury report:

Who: Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN

When: December 26th, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Chargers -4, 45 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Chargers 27 - Colts 17

SB Nation Blogs: Bolts from the Blue | Stampede Blue

