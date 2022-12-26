All aTwitter: 26 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

PFF’s highest graded Commanders from yesterday’s loss:



- Chase Young: 87.4

- Jeremy Reaves: 77.0

- Jahan Dotson: 76.5

- Curtis Samuel: 72.3 — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 25, 2022

Chase Young in his first game in 13+ months played double the expected defensive snaps, stood out on multiple plays & was @PFF’s highest-graded #Commanders player at 87.4. As lengthy & concerning as his recovery was, he & the team may well have handled the recovery just right. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 25, 2022

Chase took that stutter step critique to heart. There was none of that yesterday. — Marshall (@EstCommand) December 25, 2022

Very special...but has to be a contortionist to catch some of these balls. https://t.co/Isemeam6AR — Disco (@discoque5) December 25, 2022

AB with manners might be the funniest Dotson comp I’ve seen — Marshall (@EstCommand) December 25, 2022

I genuinely disagree w/BRob *needing* to be in on 4th & goal. 2 of BRobs 3 straight carries was no gain. Even still that’s besides my point lol. AG doesn’t have the power BRob has, but he has a knack for scoring inside the 5. It’s a non-issue for me on who the RB was. Issa yard.. — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) December 25, 2022

The all 22 angle is even worse.. Derek Carr just missed Hunter Renfrow on what should have put us in FG range to tie the game. pic.twitter.com/qIxSwHHosy — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) December 25, 2022

The Carr has lost its clutch.

We are 0-8 in these scenarios. pic.twitter.com/3YfGgxOebZ — JT (@CondorSZN) December 25, 2022

We’ll be talking about this play for YEARS pic.twitter.com/hRgMDTWtpS — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 25, 2022

The roughing the passer penalty vs Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips for his late push against Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Correct call? pic.twitter.com/ESF9FgzMxa — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) December 25, 2022

Two 1st round picks

Two 2nd round picks

A 5th round pick

3 players

$165 million dollars guaranteed.



What the Broncos gave up for Russell Wilson. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 26, 2022

Is there not an easy completion for a first down right in front of Wilson? Is there not an easy running lane for a first down and more right in front of Wilson? ‍♂️ https://t.co/qq1t0E0WIx — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 25, 2022

Having Patrick Star commentate you throwing a pick has to be the lowest any NFL quarterback has ever been pic.twitter.com/SMz4xGV2DQ — Chandler (@_chandler_____) December 25, 2022

BREAKING: The Denver Broncos are NOT in the Christmas spirit, per @tracywolfson. pic.twitter.com/n6fS6S0eHh — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2022

#Broncos DE Randy Gregory and #Rams G Oday Aboushi got into it after today's game and exchanged punches.



Top-left corner is where it all starts.



( @MichaelCBS4)pic.twitter.com/kF0bGp9Juz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2022

Football on Christmas is such a beautiful thing pic.twitter.com/Yio1FO5FcV — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) December 25, 2022

The NFL didn’t steal Christmas. Christmas fell on a Sunday and the league moved nearly its entire schedule to Sat.



The NFL could steal Christmas but is concerned about years it falls on Tues/Wed. Doesn’t want to mess with bye weeks this late in the season. https://t.co/sYnmUyOvCc — JohnWallStreet (@HowieLongShort) December 25, 2022

League will review low block by Mac Jones on Eli Apple for potential discipline on Monday, Tuesday at the latest. https://t.co/W1XLQsjtTc — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 26, 2022

Mac Jones is a dirty player - Compilation video from 4 different incidents from his two-year career. pic.twitter.com/LFDUugodvA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2022

Nike and Ja wanted a poster for his new shoes TODAY pic.twitter.com/4gWwp2N7Kt — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) December 26, 2022

the fastest route is not always a straight line pic.twitter.com/s4CHhdTgfM — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 23, 2022

