All aTwitter: 26 December 2022

PFF’s highest graded Commanders from yesterday’s loss:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 25, 2022
- Chase Young: 87.4
- Jeremy Reaves: 77.0
- Jahan Dotson: 76.5
- Curtis Samuel: 72.3
Chase Young in his first game in 13+ months played double the expected defensive snaps, stood out on multiple plays & was @PFF’s highest-graded #Commanders player at 87.4. As lengthy & concerning as his recovery was, he & the team may well have handled the recovery just right.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 25, 2022
Chase took that stutter step critique to heart. There was none of that yesterday.— Marshall (@EstCommand) December 25, 2022
Very special...but has to be a contortionist to catch some of these balls. https://t.co/Isemeam6AR— Disco (@discoque5) December 25, 2022
Your team doesn’t have two Terrys? Can’t relate. pic.twitter.com/qQHQfl4nCa— 7-9-1 (@WashingtonMoes) December 25, 2022
AB with manners might be the funniest Dotson comp I’ve seen— Marshall (@EstCommand) December 25, 2022
I genuinely disagree w/BRob *needing* to be in on 4th & goal. 2 of BRobs 3 straight carries was no gain. Even still that’s besides my point lol. AG doesn’t have the power BRob has, but he has a knack for scoring inside the 5. It’s a non-issue for me on who the RB was. Issa yard..— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) December 25, 2022
The all 22 angle is even worse.. Derek Carr just missed Hunter Renfrow on what should have put us in FG range to tie the game. pic.twitter.com/qIxSwHHosy— Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) December 25, 2022
The Carr has lost its clutch.— JT (@CondorSZN) December 25, 2022
We are 0-8 in these scenarios. pic.twitter.com/3YfGgxOebZ
We’ll be talking about this play for YEARS pic.twitter.com/hRgMDTWtpS— Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 25, 2022
The roughing the passer penalty vs Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips for his late push against Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Correct call? pic.twitter.com/ESF9FgzMxa— René Bugner (@RNBWCV) December 25, 2022
Two 1st round picks— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 26, 2022
Two 2nd round picks
A 5th round pick
3 players
$165 million dollars guaranteed.
What the Broncos gave up for Russell Wilson.
Is there not an easy completion for a first down right in front of Wilson? Is there not an easy running lane for a first down and more right in front of Wilson? ♂️ https://t.co/qq1t0E0WIx— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 25, 2022
Having Patrick Star commentate you throwing a pick has to be the lowest any NFL quarterback has ever been pic.twitter.com/SMz4xGV2DQ— Chandler (@_chandler_____) December 25, 2022
BREAKING: The Denver Broncos are NOT in the Christmas spirit, per @tracywolfson. pic.twitter.com/n6fS6S0eHh— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2022
#Broncos DE Randy Gregory and #Rams G Oday Aboushi got into it after today's game and exchanged punches.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2022
Top-left corner is where it all starts.
( @MichaelCBS4)pic.twitter.com/kF0bGp9Juz
Football on Christmas is such a beautiful thing pic.twitter.com/Yio1FO5FcV— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) December 25, 2022
The NFL didn’t steal Christmas. Christmas fell on a Sunday and the league moved nearly its entire schedule to Sat.— JohnWallStreet (@HowieLongShort) December 25, 2022
The NFL could steal Christmas but is concerned about years it falls on Tues/Wed. Doesn’t want to mess with bye weeks this late in the season. https://t.co/sYnmUyOvCc
League will review low block by Mac Jones on Eli Apple for potential discipline on Monday, Tuesday at the latest. https://t.co/W1XLQsjtTc— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 26, 2022
Mac Jones is a dirty player - Compilation video from 4 different incidents from his two-year career. pic.twitter.com/LFDUugodvA— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2022
Nike and Ja wanted a poster for his new shoes TODAY pic.twitter.com/4gWwp2N7Kt— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) December 26, 2022
the fastest route is not always a straight line pic.twitter.com/s4CHhdTgfM— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 23, 2022
