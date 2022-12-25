NFL Week 16: Christmas Night Football Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals

Game 3 of the NFL’s Christmas Day tripleheader is an NFC matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Buccaneers are in first place in the NFC South, but the three other teams all have a 5-9 record. They will need to keep winning to keep the Panthers, Saints, and Falcons out of the playoffs. The Cardinals lost QB Kyler Murray for the season with a torn ACL, and have already been eliminated from the playoffs. There could be some big changes in the desert next season.
Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) @ Arizona Cardinals (4-10)
Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 25 | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Chris Collinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (reporter)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Tampa Bay: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 829
Arizona: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 228, Internet 800
National: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 229, Internet 965
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Peacock
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Buccaneers -7 1/2, O/U 40 1/2
Prediction: Buccaneers 27 - Cardinals 17
