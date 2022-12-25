NFL Week 16: Christmas Night Football Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals

Game 3 of the NFL’s Christmas Day tripleheader is an NFC matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Buccaneers are in first place in the NFC South, but the three other teams all have a 5-9 record. They will need to keep winning to keep the Panthers, Saints, and Falcons out of the playoffs. The Cardinals lost QB Kyler Murray for the season with a torn ACL, and have already been eliminated from the playoffs. There could be some big changes in the desert next season.

Merry Christmas!

Injury Report

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) @ Arizona Cardinals (4-10)

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 25 | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Chris Collinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (reporter)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Tampa Bay: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 829

Arizona: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 228, Internet 800

National: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 229, Internet 965

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Peacock

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Buccaneers -7 1/2, O/U 40 1/2

Prediction: Buccaneers 27 - Cardinals 17

