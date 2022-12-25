NFL Week 16: Christmas Afternoon Football Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams

Game 2 of the NFL’s Christmas Day tripleheader is an AFC vs NFC matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams have been massive disappointments this season, and both of their high-priced QBs they traded for won’t be playing today. The Rams are coming off of a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but it’s been all downhill since then. The Broncos traded multiple first round picks, and gave a massive contract to Russell Wilson, only to watch him struggle in a new offense on a new team.

Merry Christmas!

Injury Report

Matchup: Denver Broncos (4-10) @ Los Angeles Rams (4-10)

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 25 | 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

TELEVISION: CBS

Jim Nantz (play-by-play)

Tony Romo (analyst)

Tracy Wolfson (sidelines)

Nickelodeon

Noah Eagle (play-by-play)

Nate Burleson (analyst)

Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (analyst)

Young Dylan (sidelines)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Denver: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 809

Los Angeles: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 818

National: Sirius 137, XM/SXM 227, Internet 964

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Paramount+, CBS

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Broncos -3, O/U 36 1/2

Prediction: Rams 17 - Broncos 13

