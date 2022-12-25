NFL Week 16: Christmas Afternoon Football Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins

The NFL’s first Christmas Day triple header is here and it’s kicking off with a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins. The Packers are still in the playoff picture at 6-8, but they will need a lot of help to get in this year. A loss today will eliminate them. The Dolphins are currently the 7th seed in the AFC, and need a win to keep that spot.

Merry Christmas!

Injury Report

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (6-8) @ Miami Dolphins (8-6)

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 25 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL

TELEVISION: FOX

Joe Davis (play-by-play)

Daryl Johnston (color analyst)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Green Bay: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 811

Miami: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 819

National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Dolphins -3 1/2, O/U 50

Prediction: Miami 27 - Green Bay 23

