What are the odds? The Washington Commanders open as home favorites against the Cleveland Browns

The Washington Commanders lost a must-win game against the New York Giants in primetime last Sunday night and then traveled across the country on a short week to face the San Francisco 49ers. They were big underdogs there, and the final score was a 37-20 loss. Washington remains the 7th seed in the NFC playoffs due to the Seahawks and Lions losing. They are a half game ahead of the Seahawks and Lions, and also have the Packers creeping up the seeding if they win against the Dolphins today.

Washington now has to prepare for the Cleveland Browns who were eliminated from the playoffs yesterday after their loss to the New Orleans Saints. They also have to figure out who will be their starting QB after Taylor Heinicke was benched for Carson Wentz. The early, look ahead line on this game had Washington favored by 1 point, but it now opens up for Week 17 with the Commanders favored by 2 1⁄ 2 points. Washington returns to FedEx Field for their final two games, and will host the Dallas Cowboys for their season finale. The O/U on this game is once again 39 1⁄ 2, which Vegas loves for this team.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds:

Point spread: Washington -2.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Browns +120, Commanders -140