All aTwitter: 25 December 2022 - Christmas Day edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
he's back pic.twitter.com/mGmKnN7B0J— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
Injury update:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
—Jon Bostic - pec injury - out
—James Smith-Williams is being evaluated for a head injury
.@JahanDotson with the score‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS pic.twitter.com/WyK5XUcDoO
1⃣7⃣ with the TD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS pic.twitter.com/ZQcHe53ZGK
CARSON TO CURTIS— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS pic.twitter.com/8vd6Z2byBR
This catch though! @JahanDotson stays makin' plays— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS pic.twitter.com/DSoxScKblm
.@_Dfoe5 with the INT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS pic.twitter.com/5sE4Ff3iGU
Helloooooo @youngchase907— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS pic.twitter.com/sFOXCTP0nL
.@94yne with the SACK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS pic.twitter.com/IBsnXjAkXY
Washington twice ran the ball on 4th and 1, and neither attempt went to Brian Robinson. Wild. He'd just run on the previous 3 plays before this try by Gibson. Not sure if Robinson was tired, or the coaches feared he was, or they wanted to let SF think Gibson meant a pass. Stung. https://t.co/yMsYekukkU— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 25, 2022
Kyle Shanahan said post-game that George Kittle's first TD was supposed to go to Ray-Ray McCloud: "Kittle was supposed to go across the field. Ray-Ray was supposed to run a post. ... I'm just glad that Ray-Ray didn't try to intercept it from him at that time.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 25, 2022
Darrick Forrest to reporters on the first George Kittle TD: “That first one was definitely a misread on me. I have to be better than that. I knew as soon as I saw him, this is my fault. I definitely learned from that and will get better.” https://t.co/oVf09lzo70— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 25, 2022
Ballgame. The Steelers, once 3-7, will now move to 7-8.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 25, 2022
Mike Tomlin, like clockwork.
The losses are wearing on Jacobs:— Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 25, 2022
"I'm tired of dealing with this ... Everyday I come here and bust my ass and I see the guys busting their ass and the result is not there.
"For me, the last 4 years, the result has not been there. And quite frankly, I don't know what else to do."
I agree. And I wonder… https://t.co/nL8lzUtxjI— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 25, 2022
We are a few weeks away from our fanbase dividing into their QB camps.— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) December 25, 2022
Derek Carr camp
Jimmy G camp
Heinicke Camp
Wentz camp
Draft pick camps
Buckle up everyone #HTTC
Wow how can they have lost all confidence in Zach? https://t.co/DTTAT3wKz1— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 24, 2022
I’d argue this is worthy of a suspension and a big fine from Mac Jones.— Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) December 25, 2022
Incredibly dirty. pic.twitter.com/IhPh0m8r8K
Just noticed that next Sunday doesn't have a single game between two teams that currently have winning records. That's wild.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 24, 2022
Unlikely Pats or Seahawks wins would change this.
MNF (Chiefs-Bengals) and maybe TNF (Titans-Cowboys) will feature two winning teams.
Jerry Edmond, who was harassed relentlessly by a Raiders fan on Sunday and remained calm in the face of it, it sitting with Robert and Jonathan Kraft today. pic.twitter.com/f5XD5LPhjC— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 24, 2022
Could an old friend be the answer for the #Patriots in 2023? #Bama OC Bill O'Brien is emerging as a potential candidate to return to New England next season.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2022
My story: https://t.co/ToQmaxfJ0j
December 24, 2022
