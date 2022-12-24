Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke; Washington Commanders lose 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers

3rd Quarter
Chase Young tackle:
Chase Young is moving well. Just chased down a run from the back-side and made a diving tackle.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 24, 2022
Young already at 12 snaps.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 24, 2022
George Kittle TD:
George Kittle runs right down the middle of the field and nobody on the #Commanders picks him up. Wide open for a 49ers TD pic.twitter.com/87Tof6dBsA— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
Darrick Forrest missed this one. Kam Curl missed in this one. https://t.co/lwhIYwWr9u pic.twitter.com/fd444eby3l— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 24, 2022
Low snaps:
The low snaps from Wes Schweitzer to Taylor Heinicke have got to stop. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 24, 2022
Missed pass to Antonio Gibson:
Clarifying, I meant that Taylor has to put the ball on Gibson...bad throw. He missed him after Gibson won on the rout. https://t.co/WBE56o0sIn— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) December 24, 2022
Turnover on downs:
Ron Rivera earned his nickname on that call. Riverboat went for 4th-and-a-foot at his own 34. Didn't get it.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 24, 2022
Loved going for it. Loved the QB sneak call. They didn't get it. They didn't execute.
Ron Rivera has had some extended conversations with officials for two weeks in a row now. He seems unhappy about the spot after the QB sneak.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 24, 2022
Touchdown George Kittle:
Touchdown 49ers. George Kittle gets in the end zone on a pass from Purdy.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 24, 2022
The score now with just under five minutes left: SF 21, WAS 7
Taylor to Terry:
Unreal catch @TheTerry_25— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022
Touchdown Terry!:
1⃣7⃣ with the TD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS
Third special teams penalty of game:
HOW do you commit an unnecessary roughness penalty on a TOUCHBACK?— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 24, 2022
Rachad Wildgoose puts the 'wild' in Wildgoose.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 24, 2022
Another big play:
Easy to get separation with a route like this @THE2ERA— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022
Big plays killing this D.... Doesn't look like St-Juste's ankle is all that great. Had to push off on that one as Aiyuk cut outside. Tough. But they need him out there.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 24, 2022
Chase Young looking good:
Credit Young with playing that screen well. Wanted to take advantage of CY being aggressive. He played it right.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 24, 2022
Chase Young came to play today. He's done a ton of things well that don't show up in the box score.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 24, 2022
One thing the coaches thought: The more Young played, the more comfortable he'd feel with his knee. Just had to get out there. He's done a nice job, especially for a guy who has missed 13 months.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 24, 2022
James Smith-Williams/Jon Bostic injured:
James Smith-Williams is hurt and trainers are looking at him.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 24, 2022
Injury update:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
—Jon Bostic - pec injury - out
—James Smith-Williams is being evaluated for a head injury
49ers FG:
SF extends its lead to 10 after a 26-yard field goal. Washington stopped the 52-yard drive inside its own 10-yard line.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 24, 2022
The score: SF 24, WAS 14
Heinicke fumble:
Nick Bosa forces the fumble ➡️ Nick Bosa celebrates ♂️— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022
Taylor Heinicke fumbled and San Francisco recovers mid-air. Nick Bosa has wrecked this game. 49ers takeover at the 10.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 24, 2022
49ers FG:
San Fran takes advantage of the Heinicke fumble and tacks on another field goal. The Commanders are down two scores with just over 12 minutes left to play, 27-14— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 24, 2022
Dax Milne at kick returner:
Milne was back on that kick return. AG looked gimpy on the previous one— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 24, 2022
Taylor Heinicke INT:
No TD, but Jimmie Ward gets the INT!— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022
Carson Wentz time:
Carson Wentz is taking snaps on the sideline.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 24, 2022
After the pick-6, Ron Rivera spoke to Taylor Heinicke, and Heinicke slammed his helmet.
Defense in the redzone:
Not the biggest story right now, but the defense just made three consecutive red-zone stands. That's not nothing.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 24, 2022
Carson Wentz is in the game:
After two Taylor Heinicke turnovers in three plays, Ron Rivera is taking the chance to go back to the man he traded for.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 24, 2022
Carson Wentz is entering the game.
Overthrows Logan Thomas:
Overthrows a big tight end. It is him!— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 24, 2022
Early pressure on Wentz:
49ers immediately sending blitzes at Wentz who is getting the ball out quickly. He's wasting no time.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 24, 2022
He's been watching the game. He gets it.
Almost picked:
And Carson just threw a verrrrrry close INT. The turnovers wont just magically go away without Heinicke— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 24, 2022
Touchdown to Curtis Samuel:
Carson Wentz drops it in @CurtisSamuel4__’s bread basket for a TD on his first drive since Week 6— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 24, 2022
( : @nfl) | #HTTC
CARSON TO CURTIS— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS
First Commander off the sideline to congratulate Carson Wentz on the TD pass: Taylor Heinicke.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 24, 2022
Joey Slye is not good at onside kicks:
Might be the worst onside kick ive ever seen— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 24, 2022
Kittle to the 1:
Kittle getting downed at the 1 will probably cheat us out of a second possession of Wentz.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 25, 2022
Christian McCaffery TD:
CMC adds another @49ers TD #FTTB— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022
Pressure vs Wentz:
Carson got hammered on that throw, knew it was coming, and still made the throw— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 25, 2022
