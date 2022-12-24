Washington Commanders score a touchdown before the half to tie it up 7-7 with the San Francisco 49ers

1st Quarter
Coin toss:
San Fran has won the toss and will defer. Washington is starting this one on offense.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 24, 2022
Merry Christmas Eve everyone
Jahan Dotson loses the ball in the sun:
Taylor Heinicke had Jahan Dotson deep down the field, but the rookie dropped it. Commanders go three-and-out.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 24, 2022
Oof. Would have been 6.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 24, 2022
Delay of game:
Commanders took a delay of game penalty ... on a punt.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 24, 2022
Early defense:
Commanders with 5 DL. Chase Young not among them.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 24, 2022
Mayo started next to Davis in a 5-2 set.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 24, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste injury:
Injury update: Ben St-Juste has an ankle injury and is questionable to return— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste is down, limping off but hurt on first play since coming back from ankle injury.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 24, 2022
Big play by George Kittle:
Darrick Forrest slipped in coverage and Kittle runs wide open over the middle for a big gain on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/29totFLxRa— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
Chase Young’s first snap:
Chase Young's first snap comes with San Francisco just outside the red zone. 49ers ran away from his side.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 24, 2022
49ers try to draw Washington offsides on 4th down:
They tried to get the Commanders to jump offside. It didn't work, but the SF offense is still on the field https://t.co/np7fJD0a58— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 24, 2022
4th down stop:
Interesting scheme from Shanahan, looks like speed option with the FB carrying it and McCaffrey the pitch. #Commanders do a nice job stringing the run out and LB David Mayo gets across the field from the back side to make the crucial stop pic.twitter.com/RudkUyVzEq— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
Holding penalty:
Good run from Robinson but coming back on a hold— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 24, 2022
3 and out:
Three-and-out for Washington. Nearly a pick from Heinicke.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 24, 2022
Commanders must find a way to get some kind of traction on offense
Special teams penalty:
Third penalty on Washington, and the second on special teams. Percy Butler was called for unnecessary roughness on the return.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 24, 2022
Jeremy Reaves sighting:
This was a great play by Jeremy Reaves to drive down from deep on the crosser and break up the pass pic.twitter.com/Ug1XfMNSw7— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
Daron Payne sack:
.@94yne with the SACK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS pic.twitter.com/IBsnXjAkXY
Payne sack - 49ers pass pro messes up. RT slides inside to pick up blitzing Davis, but leaves Payne to work inside to do the same. C slides other way to both Payne and Sweat come free. pic.twitter.com/GtFuq04eys— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
Daron Payne delivered a hit like he just found out he didn't make the Pro Bowl— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 24, 2022
Sam Cosmi in at RT:
Sam Cosmi at right tackle. Ron Rivera said Cosmi would be mixed into the lineup after watching last week.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 24, 2022
Taylor to Terry:
Another first down! Bonafide drive here. Taylor finds Terry on 3rd and long— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 24, 2022
49ers penalty extends the drive:
Heinicke sacked but refs bailing Washington out w defensive holding. First down— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 24, 2022
2nd Quarter
Jerome Boger just announced "This is the end of the third quarter." It's the end of the first quarter. That's the essence of the Jerome Boger experience.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 24, 2022
Heinicke to Dotson:
Heinicke finds Dotson on a curl route to convert on 3rd & 9 pic.twitter.com/vkhRBXefif— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
1st down run:
Nice pin-pull run by the #Commanders here. Leno pins his defender inside and that allows Robinson to get the edge and turn the corner pic.twitter.com/IGLNxP7nNT— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
Heinicke to Dotson:
Great job by Heinicke on the bootleg running away from pressure. Then makes a terrific throw on the run to find Dotson for a big gain pic.twitter.com/pEAklR3LTN— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
Turnover on downs:
---> WAS (0) @ SF (0) <---— 4th down decision bot (@ben_bot_baldwin) December 24, 2022
WAS has 4th & 1 at the SF 1
Recommendation (STRONG): Go for it (+4 WP)
Actual play: (Shotgun) A.Gibson right guard to SF 1 for no gain (F.Warner). pic.twitter.com/ila2Zp1P7A
Chase Young batted pass:
Helloooooo @youngchase907— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS pic.twitter.com/sFOXCTP0nL
71-yard TD:
Ray-Ray McCloud 71 yards to the house!
: #WASvsSF on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pK8tdd0xDl pic.twitter.com/4sfAA4ByP8
Nice play by the 49ers here. McCaffrey gets out in front to block and open a lane. Washington has some poor fits from deep and McCloud breaks it for a 71-yard TD pic.twitter.com/TRrwuoJWfn— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
Big Dotson pass comes back:
Dotson is a beast but i think it's coming back. Brutal penalty.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 24, 2022
Punt:
Washington punting again. Big missed opportunity after the Dotson reception was wiped away by offsetting penalties.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 24, 2022
The Commanders cannot beat themselves against a team like this
Darrick Forrest INT:
.@_Dfoe5 with the INT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS pic.twitter.com/5sE4Ff3iGU
Darrick Forrest gifted an interception after the WR juggled a pass that he tipped straight up to Forrest. Big turnover for the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/VnYGNNENOV— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
OL penalties:
Washington's OL is holding up in pass pro, but they're collecting penalties. That's three now: Leno, Schweitzer, Turner.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 24, 2022
Jahan Dotson bobble catch:
Dotson wins a choice route on 3rd down, ball is behind him, it bobbles up and off a defender before he then manages to make the grab for the 1st down pic.twitter.com/dvHnQ7q2f9— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
Bosa sack:
Bosa just ROCKED Taylor. Whooosh. Spo much speed off the line.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 24, 2022
Third and long:
Curtis Samuel with a nice route to find space on 3rd and long. OL holds up well in pass pro and Heinicke has time to find Samuel to convert pic.twitter.com/xkMCIiiYex— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
It's bizarre and prob not sustainable but Commanders have been dialed in on 3rd and long today. Huge throw from Taylor there who looks like he's hurting a bit— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 24, 2022
Jahan Dotson TD!:
.@JahanDotson with the score‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2022
#WASvsSF CBS pic.twitter.com/WyK5XUcDoO
#Commanders been trying to hit this little snag concept in the red zone for a while. TE spots up between Dotson's corner route and the RB in the flat. defense drives on the snag and flat route, leaves Dotson uncovered in the back of the end zone pic.twitter.com/KtgpRkXvrY— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022
