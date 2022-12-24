Ron Rivera Presser: We’re going to evaluate the tape and I’ll make a QB decision next week.

Ron Rivera
Missed opportunities:
Rivera on the game: missed opportunities. Did some good things, but not capitalizing in moments like from the 1 were critical— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 25, 2022
Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz starting going forward?:
Rivera says no quarterback decision yet for next week: pic.twitter.com/nKhy0AvFLG— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 25, 2022
Rivera speaks highly of both Heinicke and Wentz how they’ve handled the situation. Both have been true pros— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 25, 2022
“We’re gonna evaluate the tape, we’ll talk about those things and I’ll make a decision next week. And I’ll make it early, too, because whoever’s gonna start is gonna get the chance to work.”
Chase Young:
Rivera told reporters the fact that Young played almost twice as many snaps as expected was due to his conditioning. He told Rivera he wanted to stay in the game in the fourth quarter.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 25, 2022
Ron Rivera said he expects Chase Young to play at this level, and beyond, going forward. He seemed very excited about Young’s performance.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 25, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Rivera said he thought Heinicke played pretty well and some of the things that happened weren’t all his fault— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 25, 2022
Rivera said it would be tough to pin all the turnovers on Heinicke. "There are some things we could have done better," he said.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 25, 2022
Switching to Carson Wentz:
Ron Rivera: “When the game got to where it was, the last thing we wanted was for them to tee off on [Heinicke].”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 25, 2022
Carson Wentz’s play:
Rivera on Wentz: “I thought he had good command of what we were doing…Got the ball out fast”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 25, 2022
Ron Rivera said it was important to see Wentz, especially since the offense has changed a bit.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 25, 2022
Kam Curl:
Rivera says “we felt it” not having Kam Curl on defense. Says the team tried to substitute around it but hard to lose a player of that importance— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 25, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz:
Heinicke’s 1st half:
Carson Wentz on Heinicke’s first half: “I thought he played well. I thought he was dealing. … I thought Taylor played well. Obviously the way the game ended was strange the way ended..”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 25, 2022
Chase Young
Playing more than 12-16 snaps:
Chase Young says he told Rivera he could play more than 12 to 16 snaps:
Cleveland Browns:
Chase Young: “Cleveland Browns, yeah, come on.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 25, 2022
Terry McLaurin
"Nothing really changes for us. We gotta continue to step up and be available for the quarterback."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 25, 2022
No matter how the rest of the roster shakes out, Terry McLaurin is a born leader
"We have to rally around Carson... whomever Coach Rivera decides to put back there, I know we're going to try and give them as much support as we can." pic.twitter.com/it1r5Y4akP— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 25, 2022
