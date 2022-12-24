Taylor Heinicke has a short leash vs the 49ers; Washington ready to go to Carson Wentz if he struggles

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera has never given his full support to Taylor Heinicke as the starting QB for the rest of the season. He has offered support, and named him the starter, but it has always been conditional. They waited for Carson Wentz to recover from a broken finger. Then they waited until the team stopped winning. After not being able to beat the New York Giants in two attempts over three weeks, that time might finally be coming.

Two different national reports came out today that confirm what Washington fans have been picking up from Ron Rivera over the last few weeks. Taylor Heinicke is the starter for now, but there will come a point when they will turn back to Carson Wentz as the starter. Heinicke led the team to a 5-2-1 record after Wentz went on IR, but the offense has struggled to score points.

Washington’s run game had a massive boost when Brian Robinson Jr. was back and fully healthy, and the defense also fixed some things(bye William Jackson III). Ron Rivera and Scott Turner had big plans for the offense with Wentz, but it was a disaster to start the season. Wentz looked lost in the offense, and has admitted he was learning it from Heinicke while he was on IR. Wentz offers a bigger arm and height, but isn’t the leader that Heinicke has been for this team.

Here’s hoping Heinicke has a decent game, and we don’t see another episode of the Carson Wentz Experience.

Technical difficulties for @RapSheet, so here’s a two-man notebook with @MikeGarafolo on Brock Purdy’s improving health and me on the leash getting shorter on Taylor Heinicke. @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/12VuL8DTtL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2022