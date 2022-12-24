NFL Week 16: Saturday Night Football Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Christmas Eve Football concludes with an AFC matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The majority of the NFL’s Week 16 games were played today, and tomorrow’s Christmas Day schedule has three more games to enjoy.

Injury Report

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 24 | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, PA

TELEVISION: CBS

Rich Eisen (play-by-play)

Kurt Warner (color analyst)

Steve Mariucci (color analyst)

Michael Irvin (color analyst)

Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

Steve Wyche (sideline reporter)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Las Vegas: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 816

Pittsburgh: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 826

National: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 228, Internet 969

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Steelers -1 1/2, O/U 38

Prediction: Raiders 24 - Steelers 20

SB Nation Blogs: Silver and Black Pride | Behind the Steel Curtain

