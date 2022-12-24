NFL Week 16: Saturday afternoon games open thread

The Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants 20-12 last week. They visit the San Francisco 49ers later this afternoon for a very important game with big playoff implications for the NFC. Before that happens, we get to watch 8 NFL games that start at 1 pm. It’s Christmas Eve, let’s get ready to watch some football!
CBS
FOX
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...