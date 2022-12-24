Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. One player was ruled out, backup guard Saahdiq Charles reported concussion symptoms during practice last week, and now misses his second game. They also listed two players as questionable [S Kam Curl(ankle), CB Benjamin St-Juste(ankle)]. G/C Wes Martin was signed from the practice squad on Thursday.

Kam Curl testing his ankle in front of Ron Rivera, asst. DBs coach Richard Rodgers, head athletic trainer Al Bellamy and strength coach Chad Englehart pic.twitter.com/3oX6py2f3m — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 24, 2022

Kam Curl traveled with the team and tested the ankle injury out pregame, but will miss today’s game. Pro Bowler Jeremy Reaves and rookie Percy Butler will get playing time to replace Curl.

Benjamin St-Juste has missed the last three games, but will return to the field and start today.

Chase Young was activated from the Reserve/PUP list 34 days ago, and will make his season debut this afternoon vs the 49ers. He will be on a snap count, but could play more than planned if he’s feeling good during the game.

Chris Paul continues to be inactive on gamedays despite multiple injuries to the interior offensive line. Wes Martin is active as a backup for both guard and center.

Sam Howell remains inactive on gamedays with both Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz active.

Saahdiq Charles misses his second game in a row while he remains in concussion protocol.

Daniel Wise is a healthy scratch today.

Washington Inactives

49ers Inactives