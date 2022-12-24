All aTwitter: 24 December 2022 -Gameday - Week 16 at the 49ers

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

FWIW: S Kam Curl (ankle) did make the trip to SF. Will be a true game time decision. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 23, 2022

Eagles, 49ers, Vikings, and Cowboys - you’re on notice from a couple of all-pros!



Do not sleep on the Commanders.@UpAndAdamsShow pic.twitter.com/sxMOQLsG44 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) December 23, 2022

Previewing #WASvsSF on the new episode of Command Center ⬇️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 23, 2022

SF avg 30 more yds offense & 20 less defense



The offensive guru Kyle has one 300 yd passing game, that won’t change tomorrow



SF is the better team. But it’s still a rookie 3rd string QB against the best defense he’s faced



This game isn’t nearly as one sided as portrayed pic.twitter.com/K3PDHGGSOg — Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) December 23, 2022

The @pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week!



For the second time this season @JahanDotson gets the belt ✌️ pic.twitter.com/SFloZo52U4 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 23, 2022

I know we all know this about Terry McLaurin, but just a reminder: We're currently watching one of Washington's best-ever wideouts play football. Here are some stats that hammer that point home, courtesy of @CharlieMule_PR pic.twitter.com/keEZJm6YUj — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 23, 2022

Mat Ishbia, who is buying the Phoenix Suns and Mercury of the NBA and WNBA, says he won't be bidding on the Commanders. https://t.co/5QBDotF0jk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 23, 2022

The NFL and NFLPA say they concluded based on their joint review that the concussion protocols were followed properly in the DeVante Parker case. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 23, 2022

The NFL and NFLPA say the medical spotters "were in the process of calling a Medical Timeout when play was stopped due to the Cardinals throwing a challenge flag," then advised the Patriots that DeVante Parker needed to be evaluated for a possible concussion. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 23, 2022

The NFL and NFLPA say they "are satisfied that [DeVante Parker] would not have participated in another play even if the Cardinals had not challenged the play." They also say they "commend" Nelson Agholor "for signaling to game officials to stop play." — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 23, 2022

The NFL is suspending Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league’s gambling policy, per sources.



There’s no indication Austin bet on NFL games as a coach but bet on other sports which violates NFL personnel gambling policy. pic.twitter.com/n3ACgHXLPA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2022

By the way, the news of the Miles Austin indefinite suspension for gambling on sports other than football was sponsored by DraftKings. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 24, 2022

#Vikings DB Chandon Sullivan was fined $9,444 for unsportsmanlike conduct - removing his helmet in frustration after officials blew dead an obvious fumble, costing Sullivan a touchdown for the second time last week against the #Colts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2022

During this 4 game losing streak against teams led by Josh Allen, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, and Trevor Lawrence, the Jets allowed 3 passing touchdowns and 801 passing yards. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 23, 2022

Zach Wilson has improved from his rookie season.



In 2021, Zach Wilson had the worst passer rating in the NFL at 69.7.



In 2022, Zach Wilson has the worst passer rating in the NFL at 73.1. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 23, 2022

The #Colts have demoted Matt Ryan from starter to third-stringer, making it unlikely he plays again for the team https://t.co/5SRmOPPvkS — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) December 23, 2022

Are we sure that it is medically advisable to have a football game in Cleveland tomorrow? https://t.co/IaF5nq5jdf — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 23, 2022

I was worried that my over/under predictions were giving too many overs this week, so I went and looked at the past.



Since 2013, there have been 20 reg season games with temp of 25 or lower and wind of 10+ mph.



The average total in those games is a healthy 46.5. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 23, 2022

Over/under analysis on cold games in the last 10 years is a bit biased by an outlier, the last week of 2017 when the Eagles had nothing to play for, sat their starters, and lost to Dallas 6-0 with a temp of 19 F and listed wind of 17 mph. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 23, 2022

To give just one example, in Week 14 of 2013, the Cowboys played at Chicago on Monday Night Football. The Bears won 45-28 despite a temp of 8 degrees with wind of 14 mph and wind chill of -9. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 23, 2022

Greetings from LOL. pic.twitter.com/Nc74ic93W1 — Leon Wagner לא פרודיה | ❤️ ️‍ (@LeonHWagner) December 23, 2022

This is going to be such an awful year for free agency. Have a feeling its going to be teams focusing on extensions and then lots of draft maneuvering in the 1st 3 rounds to get players at specific positions — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 23, 2022

Eagles center Jason Kelce just casually mentioned on his podcast that one year for the holidays, Carson Wentz got his OL each a shotgun pic.twitter.com/MM8I2s6b3y — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 23, 2022

I always wonder when the ball is punted outside

How do the referees know where to spot the ball

If you ask me they run to a random spot lol (respectfully) @DeanBlandino — Marvin Murray Jr (@PigskinLoves81) December 23, 2022

They run up the field with their hand up and when the crowd starts to boo they stop — Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) December 24, 2022

We are in “the other team lines up to shake Ovi’s hand because what he is doing is so awesome” territory. Enjoy this ride. We won’t get another like it.



pic.twitter.com/0XDMUY5NxV — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 24, 2022

Ovi is the No. 2 on the all time goals list. And he’s not done yet!



He’s coming for you Gretzky. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 24, 2022

what sport is this? pic.twitter.com/yldKpS3eUy — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 23, 2022

Imagine explaining this without the video lmaoo pic.twitter.com/bGIEjU9equ — Lance (@BornAKang) December 23, 2022

