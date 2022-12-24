Commanders vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders opened as 7-point road underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers. That line dropped slightly to 39 1/2, and the O/U went from 39 1/2 to 37 1/2. This looks like another low scoring game between two teams that rely heavily on their defense and playing clock-grinding football.
Washington is coming off a deflating home loss to the New York Giants. They are still in the 7th seed for the NFC playoffs, but their odds of playing in the postseason were reduced dramatically. Washington needs to likely win at least two of their final three games to keep their ticket to the playoffs.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers Thursday Injury Report: Chase Young will play Saturday https://t.co/JTurMpLyeg— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 22, 2022
Matchup: Washington Commanders (7-6-1) @ San Francisco 49ers (10-4)
Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 24th | 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA
TELEVISION: FOX
Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)
Trent Green (analyst)
Melanie Collins (sideline)
RADIO:
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 380, Internet 831
San Francisco: Sirius 132, XM/SXM 223, Internet 827
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -6 1/2, O/U 37 1/2
Prediction: Washington 19 - San Francisco 17
Enemy Blog: Niners Nation
