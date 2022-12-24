Commanders vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders opened as 7-point road underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers. That line dropped slightly to 39 1/2, and the O/U went from 39 1/2 to 37 1/2. This looks like another low scoring game between two teams that rely heavily on their defense and playing clock-grinding football.

Washington is coming off a deflating home loss to the New York Giants. They are still in the 7th seed for the NFC playoffs, but their odds of playing in the postseason were reduced dramatically. Washington needs to likely win at least two of their final three games to keep their ticket to the playoffs.

Injury Report

Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers Thursday Injury Report: Chase Young will play Saturday https://t.co/JTurMpLyeg — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 22, 2022

Matchup: Washington Commanders (7-6-1) @ San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 24th | 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

TELEVISION: FOX

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

Trent Green (analyst)

Melanie Collins (sideline)

RADIO:

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 380, Internet 831

San Francisco: Sirius 132, XM/SXM 223, Internet 827

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -6 1/2, O/U 37 1/2

Prediction: Washington 19 - San Francisco 17

Enemy Blog: Niners Nation

Hogs Haven Media Information

Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule