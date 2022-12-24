 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Commanders vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Christmas Eve football!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders opened as 7-point road underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers. That line dropped slightly to 39 1/2, and the O/U went from 39 1/2 to 37 1/2. This looks like another low scoring game between two teams that rely heavily on their defense and playing clock-grinding football.

Washington is coming off a deflating home loss to the New York Giants. They are still in the 7th seed for the NFC playoffs, but their odds of playing in the postseason were reduced dramatically. Washington needs to likely win at least two of their final three games to keep their ticket to the playoffs.

Injury Report

Matchup: Washington Commanders (7-6-1) @ San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 24th | 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

TELEVISION: FOX

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

Trent Green (analyst)

Melanie Collins (sideline)

RADIO:

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 380, Internet 831

San Francisco: Sirius 132, XM/SXM 223, Internet 827

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -6 1/2, O/U 37 1/2

Prediction: Washington 19 - San Francisco 17

Enemy Blog: Niners Nation

Hogs Haven Media Information

Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm (FOX) W 28-22
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm (FOX) L 35-26
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm (FOX) L 24-8
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm (FOX) L 25-10
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm (CBS) L 21-17
  • Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm (Amazon Prime) W 12-7
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm (FOX) W 23-21
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm (FOX) W 17-16
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm (FOX) L 20-17
  • Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm (ABC/ESPN) W 32-21
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm (FOX) W 23-10
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm (FOX) W 19-13
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants T 20-20
  • Week 14: BYE
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18th vs New York Giants L 20-12
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm (CBS)
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm (FOX)
  • Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers: Everything you need to know for the Week 16 game

View all 9 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...