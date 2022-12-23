All aTwitter: 23 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Jahan Dotson was named the NFL's Rookie of the Week for Week 15. The Commanders WR caught four passes for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Giants— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 22, 2022
This is the second time Jahan Dotson has won Rookie of the Week this season. The first time came in Week 1 when Dotson caught three balls for 40 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner against the Jaguars.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 22, 2022
Final Manders-49ers injury report. pic.twitter.com/UKpc3vec3l— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 22, 2022
Asked Chase Young if he would've wanted everyone to know the full extent of his injury (it's not just an ACL), he responded with one word: "Eventually."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2022
Chase Young said yesterday that he would "eventually" reveal the extent of his injury and recovery.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2022
Today, after it was announced he'll play against the 49ers, he posted this on IG pic.twitter.com/NOaYC8Y2Qt
Here's a few examples of why #Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves made the Pro Bowl as the special teams player pic.twitter.com/si6l5rBdlo— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 22, 2022
Per @betonline_ag:— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 21, 2022
Will the Washington #Commanders make the playoffs?
Yes +185 (37/20)
No -225 (4/9)
Note: Odds indicate a 69.2% chance of not making the playoffs.@Commanders @ #49ers Saturday
I get why people want Sam Howell. He has an enticing skillset and the intrigue of being unknown. But going to an unproven rookie during a playoff push, when there’s no evidence he’d be an upgrade, could be an insult to the rest of the team. Esp if the argument is development. https://t.co/vzLiMrk4qP— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 21, 2022
I am probably wrong but I think if Heinicke struggles this week, we’ll see Wentz under center the rest of the way— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) December 22, 2022
The Commanders QBs got the O-line bourbon and steaks from The Wagyu Shop for X-Mas. Solid gift.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2022
NEW: The Washington Commanders Football Charitable Foundation is operating in a manner that calls into question whether it is upholding its charitable mission, according to two independent watchdog groups and an ESPN analysis of financial documentshttps://t.co/6osT0PH9dS— Tisha Thompson (@TishaESPN) December 22, 2022
Bidders Are Offering More Than Expected For The NFL’s Washington Commanders. A Lot More. https://t.co/9LorCPVtMz by Mike Ozanian pic.twitter.com/5eTNlYkulJ— Forbes (@Forbes) December 22, 2022
Forbes report that Dan Snyder has received bids for #Commanders "well north" of $7 billion— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 22, 2022
...speaks to how much the team is viewed as a sleeping giant.
...indicates selling only a minority stake isn't much of an option.
...is further reason to believe Dan is on his way out.
One really interesting aspect of the Commanders sale - the team’s Ashburn headquarters is located in the middle of what’s known as “The Data Center Capital of the World.” Because of that, the Commanders practice facility land is quite valuable. https://t.co/CdDkufNa9l— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 22, 2022
Lamar Jackson won’t be cleared to play against the #Falcons, so Tyler Huntley will get a third straight start for the #Ravens.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) December 22, 2022
Jackson has yet to practice as he recovers from a PCL injury. This can be slow to heal but typically heals well on its own without surgery.
This is the single worst pass that has ever gotten a QB a standing ovation. What a referendum on Zach Wilson that Jets fans were elated over this horrendous throw that cost the team a walk-in TD just because it was for positive yards. pic.twitter.com/hDhFKgAf2J— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 23, 2022
I know Wilson hasnt come across great and right now he's a terrible football player, but even Im surprised at how much he's getting booed this early in his career— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 23, 2022
#Jets HC Robert Saleh said they didn't intend to bench Zach Wilson tonight. The goal was to get the run game going by bringing in Chris Streveler -- and they eventually opted to stick with him once they realized the offense got a spark.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2022
"We haven't see the last of him [Zach]."
The #Saints are placing WR Jarvis Landry on IR, ending his season with New Orleans. He'll once again be a free agent in March.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2022
December 22, 2022
YouTube reportedly will pay $2.5 billion per year for NFL Sunday Ticket— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 21, 2022
My guess is once this new youtube deal is 100% finalized that the teams will get their estimates for next years salary cap.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 22, 2022
Broncos Super Bowl-winning RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after cancer battlehttps://t.co/nNeT3vGmMI pic.twitter.com/u3T4WxMlwA— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 22, 2022
Vikings announcers weren’t holding anything back on Saturday pic.twitter.com/Po39QK3GjT— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 21, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...