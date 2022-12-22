Washington Roster Moves: Wes Martin signed to the active roster; De’Jon Harris released

The Washington Commanders made a pair of roster moves before they travel to California tomorrow to prepare for their Christmas Eve game against the San Francisco 49ers. The offensive line has been dealing with injuries since before the season started, and they continue to shuffle players in and out of the lineup. Washington lost their #1 and #2 centers for the season so Wes Schweitzer has moved over to center. Nick Martin, a street free agent who started two games early in the season, remains the team’s #2 center.

With Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen on IR, and Saahdiq Charles ruled out for the second game in a row, Washington’s interior offensive line depth was very thin. Wes Martin was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday night’s loss to the New York Giants. This was Martin’s third practice squad elevation this season, which is the maximum amount allowed before a team has to sign a player if they want him active on gameday. Wes Martin has only played one snap on offense this year, for Chase Roullier when he was lost for the season on their second-to-last play of the game.

In order to make room for Wes Martin on the roster, Washington released LB De’Jon “Scoota” Harris. Washington’s LB corps has also been dealing with injuries this season with starter Cole Holcomb lost for the season with a foot injury. Jamin Davis played through a thumb injury and had surgery over the bye week. David Mayo missed several games with a hamstring injury. Washington can sign Harris to the practice squad again if he clears waivers.