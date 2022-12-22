Jahan Dotson is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week again, Give it to him

The Washington Commanders took WR Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick. He had two TDs in his rookie debut, and called game with his game-winning second one. He won the Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award(and the belt) for Week 1. A hamstring injury kept him off the field for 5 weeks, and he was quiet in his first 3 games back before scoring a TD in the first game against the Giants. On Sunday night, he had another breakout week with 4 catches for 105 yards and a TD. He was nominated for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award again this week, and has taken the belt home again for the 2nd time this season.

Route was nice from @jahandotson

Celebration was nice from Taylor Heinicke



: #NYGvsWAS on NBC

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/BooZSZJZF4 pic.twitter.com/fW4ZQkteun — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2022

Washington wideout Jahan Dotson is Week 15’s top rookie!