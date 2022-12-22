Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers Thursday Injury Report: Chase Young will play Saturday

The Washington Commanders had a practice in the bubble today due to the weather as they wrap up their short week. Washington will fly to California on Friday to play the 49ers. The big news after today’s practice was Ron Rivera saying that Chase Young will play for the first time since tearing his ACL and suffering a ruptured patellar tendon on November 14, 2021. Washington has been cautious with his return to the field, but it looks like this will be his week. It’s a huge game for Washington after their loss on Sunday night to the New York Giants that dropped them to the 7th seed in the NFC playoffs race.

Game statuses for Commanders vs. 49ers:



OUT

Saahdiq Charles (concussion)



QUESTIONABLE

Kam Curl (ankle)

Benjamin St-Juste (ankle)



Chase Young (knee) is OFF the injury report. Ron Rivera said Young "practiced with confidence" and will play vs. 49ers — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 22, 2022

OUT

G Saahdiq Charles - Reported concussion symptoms during practice last week, and will miss his second game in a row.

Questionable

S Kam Curl - New ankle injury for one of Washington’s best defenders

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Missed three games with a mid-ankle sprain. He says he’s playing on Saturday.

No injury designation

DE Chase Young - Young will be active for Saturday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and on a pitch count in his first game in over a year.

RB Antonio Gibson - Continues to be listed with a foot injury, but has been playing every week.

G Andrew Norwell - Was listed with a shoulder injury last week and played every snap.

RB Brian Robinson - Was limited with a quad injury in practice last week, but was full go in practice all week.

Not listed

OL Sam Cosmi - Cleared to play after injuring his ankle 3 weeks ago. He didn’t play last week, but Rivera said he expects to be back in the rotation.

LB Jamin Davis - Tore a ligament in his thumb on November 6th against the Vikings. Played 100% of the snaps last week after getting surgery two weeks ago.

TE Curtis Hodges - The UDFA TE was designated to return from IR(thigh) this week, but has not been activated yet.