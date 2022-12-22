All aTwitter: 22 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
get your tissues ready— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022
watch @RiverboatRonHC tell the guys they made the Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/7rpj99EIkZ
Thank you to everyone who voted for me and helped me get to my second pro bowl! I appreciate all the support and am proud to represent this city! God is good— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) December 22, 2022
Allen is the first Washington defensive tackle in the Common Draft Era to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls. The only other Washington defensive tackle to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls was Bob Toneff who was a Pro Bowler during both the 1960 and 1961 seasons.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 22, 2022
Process over product! https://t.co/UvXVFSx3mR— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 22, 2022
Reaves was selected as a primary special teamer for the NFC. This is Reaves’ first Pro Bowl selection. Reaves’ selection marks the first time that Washington has sent a special teamer to the Pro Bowl since Lorenzo Alexander in 2012.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 22, 2022
I know most people don’t pay attention to special teams (especially outside of kickers/punters and returners), but Reaves has been the best special teams player in the league this year.— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) December 22, 2022
So happy he got his recognition
Look how far Gods brought me. Thankful! https://t.co/bdnwITHz2X— Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) December 22, 2022
McLaurin was selected as a wide receiver for the NFC. This is McLaurin’s first Pro Bowl selection. McLaurin becomes the first Washington wide receiver to be named to the Pro Bowl since Santana Moss in 2005.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 22, 2022
Way was selected as the starting punter for the NFC. This is Way’s second Pro Bowl selection. Prior to being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019, Way became the first Washington punter since Matt Turk in 1998 to be selected to the Pro Bowl.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 22, 2022
Daron Payne and Montez Sweat have been named Pro Bowl alternates— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022
Including two selections last season, Washington has now produced at least two Pro Bowl players in seven consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1985-91 campaigns.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 22, 2022
This year is the first time in over a decade that Washington hasn't had a single Offensive Lineman selected for the Pro Bowl.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 22, 2022
Ever since 2011, either Trent Williams or Brandon Scherff made (or sometimes both) made the Pro Bowl each year. #HTTC
Friendly reminder ️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 21, 2022
Vote for @JahanDotson for @pepsi Rookie of the Week ➡️ https://t.co/oBziRicDZz pic.twitter.com/4KtcyRzSQ7
Scott Turner on Brian Robinson and 12 carries: "when you look at it [you] say we should have given him the ball more than that."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 21, 2022
More from Scott Turner on Brian Robinson's minimal usage in the RZ: "That's on me to just have him on the forefront of my mind with how physical he is. When we get down there, just give him a chance."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2022
Washington attempted 10 play-action passes, tied for its third lowest total of the season. This should be an O built off PA, especially considering how they've been running the ball. Oh, they managed 157 yards off PA -- second highest of the season.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 19, 2022
Will the Commanders be able to run the ball effectively against the 49ers?— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 21, 2022
Donte Whitner doesn't think so, via @JunksRadio ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aYufEHdka7
The last thing I want is to go into the 49ers game trying to force the run out of spite to appease fans. Sure, try to establish the run, but the 49ers have given up less than 70 yds on the ground in the last 6 games. Gonna be tough to run. You're going to have to throw it.— Disco (@discoque5) December 21, 2022
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/0iGFr0KJe9— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 22, 2022
Heinicke was still getting reps with the top wideouts while Wentz was throwing with backups/practice squad guys. No mixing yet, which I thought might be a slight possibility https://t.co/gss2rW1FCb— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 21, 2022
Carson Wentz: pic.twitter.com/C7bFbLpHNZ— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 21, 2022
Chase Young: pic.twitter.com/yTnHXFWjZP— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2022
Chase Young. Full scrum. pic.twitter.com/DIPQMKe3yg— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 21, 2022
Dean Blandino weighs in on the controversial call on Commanders WR Terry McLaurin. https://t.co/0H1SKZ9oo3— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) December 21, 2022
Dave Baldwin was the Commanders' chief ticketing officer for just under two years. He's one of at least 16 members of senior leadership or VPs to voluntarily leave or be let go by the team since the start of 2021. https://t.co/FTAtSq2DLD pic.twitter.com/mWeXDifXBL— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2022
Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is unlikely to sign with the Cowboys according to Jerry Jones.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) December 22, 2022
The news comes one week after Jones said the team was actively pursuing him.
Beckham has stated he does not want to return in the regular season, and would prefer a playoff debut.
#AZCardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announces that QB Colt McCoy is out with a concussion. So, Trace McSorley will start.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2022
The most wonderful time of the year pic.twitter.com/f4z4d45KJS— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2022
QBs currently in the NFC playoffs:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2022
1) Jalen Hurts: 2nd round pick
2) Kirk Cousins: 4th round pick
3) Brock Purdy: Last pick in the draft
4) Tom Brady: 6th round pick
5) Dak Prescott: 4th round pick
6) Daniel Jones: No. 6 overall
7) Taylor Heinicke: Undrafted
Different story in the AFC:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2022
1) Josh Allen: 1st-round (7th)
2) Patrick Mahomes: 1st-round (10th)
3) Joe Burrow: 1st-round (1st)
4) Ryan Tannehill: 1st-round (8th)
5) Lamar Jackson: 1st-round (32nd)
6) Justin Herbert: 1st-round (6th)
7) Tua Tagovailoa: 1st-round (5th)
Among the notable names left out: Tua Tagovailoa, who led all players in fan voting, didn’t make the AFC team. https://t.co/W1sOhahoPy— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2022
Christian McCaffrey led all NFC RBs in fan-voting. Him not making it would fall on players and coaches not voting him in, according to the system the NFL has in place.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2022
Very odd. https://t.co/qbJRczkpdK
Teams without a Pro Bowler:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2022
- Chicago Bears
- Jacksonville Jaguars
Teams with the most Pro Bowlers
- Philadelphia Eagles (8)
- Dallas Cowboys (7)
- Kansas City Chiefs (7)
Twenty-one of the 44 NFC Pro Bowlers are from the East.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2022
Philly - 8
Dallas - 7
Washington - 4
N.Y. Giants - 2
3
Jon Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin, Tress Way & Jeremy Reaves all deservedly got Pro Bowl honors. Kam Curl & Darrick Forrest didn’t get Pro Bowl honors but are deserving. Long time since Washington had this many guys having Pro Bowl-caliber seasons. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 22, 2022
Sources weren’t anonymous. Biggest voice in story is Rodgers’ best friend on the planet. @kalynkahler didn’t attack Rodgers. Replies did. Story isn’t even a bad look on him. Just because it’s a “nothingburger” to him doesn’t mean it is to people who find info interesting and new. https://t.co/2sSl3kxD7P— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 21, 2022
Loading comments...