NFL Week 16 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets picks

Thursday Night Football!

By Scott Jennings
Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. Both teams are in the AFC playoff hunt, but only the Jaguars can clinch their division. The Jets are currently the 9th seed, but the #1 seed Buffalo Bills have an insurmountable lead, and only the Miami Dolphins can challenge them for the AFC East crown. The Jaguars can win the AFC South if they win out. They are one game behind a Titans team that has lost 4 games in a row. This could be a really good game between two teams scrapping for a playoff berth.

Injury Report

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) vs New York Jets (7-7)

Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 22nd | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: SoFI Stadium | Inglewood, CA

“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 824) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 814) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Jets -2 1/2, O/U 36 1/2

Prediction: Jaguars 27 - Jets 20

SB Nation Blogs: Big Cat Country | Gang Green Nation

