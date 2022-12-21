Four Washington Commanders players selected for Pro Bowl games

The Washington Commanders had 4 players selected for the Pro Bowl, and two more were selected as alternatives. DT Jonathan Allen and P Tress Way have both been selected for the second time, and were voted in as starters. Jeremy Reaves gets his first selection for special teams, and WR was also selected for the first time as a reserve. The Commanders also had two more players named as alternates. DT Daron Payne(1st alternate) and Montez Sweat(2nd alternate) were selected to their first Pro Bowls.

This year the NFL won't be playing an actual "football" game, instead they will have a series of Pro Bowl skill competitions during the week, ending with a flag football game.

The Commanders had 4 players voted to the Pro Bowl, including 3 as starters. Two others are alternates:



Jonathan Allen, DT (starter)

Tress Way, P (starter)

Jeremy Reaves, special teams (starter)

Terry McLaurin, WR (reserve)

Daron Payne, DT (1st alt.)

Montez Sweat, DE (2nd alt.) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2022

Everyone’s favorite punter returns to the Pro Bowl



@Tress_Way pic.twitter.com/AsjOtPDPRq — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022