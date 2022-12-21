 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Four Washington Commanders players selected for Pro Bowl games

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders had 4 players selected for the Pro Bowl, and two more were selected as alternatives. DT Jonathan Allen and P Tress Way have both been selected for the second time, and were voted in as starters. Jeremy Reaves gets his first selection for special teams, and WR was also selected for the first time as a reserve. The Commanders also had two more players named as alternates. DT Daron Payne(1st alternate) and Montez Sweat(2nd alternate) were selected to their first Pro Bowls.

This year the NFL won't be playing an actual "football" game, instead they will have a series of Pro Bowl skill competitions during the week, ending with a flag football game.

