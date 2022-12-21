Four Washington Commanders players selected for Pro Bowl games

The Washington Commanders had 4 players selected for the Pro Bowl, and two more were selected as alternatives. DT Jonathan Allen and P Tress Way have both been selected for the second time, and were voted in as starters. Jeremy Reaves gets his first selection for special teams, and WR was also selected for the first time as a reserve. The Commanders also had two more players named as alternates. DT Daron Payne(1st alternate) and Montez Sweat(2nd alternate) were selected to their first Pro Bowls.
This year the NFL won't be playing an actual "football" game, instead they will have a series of Pro Bowl skill competitions during the week, ending with a flag football game.
The Commanders had 4 players voted to the Pro Bowl, including 3 as starters. Two others are alternates:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 22, 2022
Jonathan Allen, DT (starter)
Tress Way, P (starter)
Jeremy Reaves, special teams (starter)
Terry McLaurin, WR (reserve)
Daron Payne, DT (1st alt.)
Montez Sweat, DE (2nd alt.)
Back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances ‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022
Congrats @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/rqgF7FMQuD
Everyone’s favorite punter returns to the Pro Bowl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022
@Tress_Way pic.twitter.com/AsjOtPDPRq
PRO BOWL REAVO @JR1ERA is heading to Vegas! pic.twitter.com/CcFdgN1pJC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022
finally.@TheTerry_25 is a Pro Bowl WR ‼️ pic.twitter.com/47bdhhE29Y— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022
Loading comments...