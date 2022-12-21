Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders had a full practice today after a short walkthrough in the bubble yesterday during their short week. Washington lost at home to the Giants on Sunday Night Football, and now work on an accelerated week where they will fly to California on Friday to play the 49ers. Yesterday’s practice report was estimated due to the walkthrough, but nothing changed after today’s on the field work.

Same injury report as yesterday for Washington today pic.twitter.com/yT3t7Xaw6v — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 21, 2022

DNP

G Saahdiq Charles - Reported concussion symptoms during practice last week, and missed Sunday night’s game.

Limited

S Kam Curl - New ankle injury for one of Washington’s best defenders

RB Antonio Gibson - Continues to be listed with a foot injury, but has been playing every week.

G Andrew Norwell - Was listed with a shoulder injury last week and played every snap.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Missed three games with a mid-ankle sprain. Ron Rivera said he was moving around good yesterday, but needs to pass certain tests to be cleared to return. He says he’s playing on Saturday.

Benjamin St-Juste said yesterday he would play at San Fran. https://t.co/2IQka1ND8K — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 21, 2022

DE Chase Young - Young says he was able to cut loose in practice today, but they have a plan that they are sticking to for his recovery from a torn ACL and ruptured patellar tendon.

Full

RB Brian Robinson - Was limited with a quad injury in practice last week, but was full go in today’s practice

Not listed

OL Sam Cosmi - Was cleared to play after injury his ankle during the first Giants game, but didn’t play a snap on Sunday night.

LB Jamin Davis - Tore a ligament in his thumb on November 6th against the Vikings. Played 100% of the snaps this week after getting surgery two weeks ago.

TE Curtis Hodges - The UDFA TE was designated to return from IR(thigh) yesterday and had a full practice today