Jack Del Rio Presser: The secondary has been doing a good job limiting explosive plays

Jack Del Rio
LIVE: DC Jack Del Rio speaks to the media https://t.co/CyBA6BSMFt— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 21, 2022
49ers running game:
Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Said the Niners do a great job running the ball. Kyle Shanahan does a good job of creating opportunities for his backs— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 21, 2022
Jack Del Rio said Kyle Shanahan creates "opportunities for his back, regardless of who they are. I [faced] Mike [Shanahan] a number of years and he did the same thing. Now, when you have special backs like Christian McCaffery... it makes it even tougher."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 21, 2022
Versatile players in 49ers offense:
Del Rio said players like McCaffrey and Kittle can play anywhere, so moving them around can present challenges— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 21, 2022
Secondary limiting explosive plays:
Jack Del Rio credits the Commanders' secondary for limiting explosive plays for most of the season. Part of it is circumstance (if you make a mistake in the front of the defense, the gain should be capped) and part is their play (on-point communication, leverage, etc)— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 21, 2022
RIP Franco Harris:
Jack Del Rio on the passing of Franco Harris: "I grew up a Raiders fan, so bringing up his name was never a celebration. ... I know they're playing him this week and there's going to be a lot of focus on that play. Just sad he's not going to be able to see it."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2022
Brock Purdy:
Del Rio on Brock Purdy: "It's a great story, it really is The guy came in unfazed; a big matchup against the Dolphins and he played lights out and hasn't looked back."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 21, 2022
Scott Turner
LIVE: OC Scott Turner speaks to the media https://t.co/6c6UfIoIOk— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 21, 2022
Moving the ball, but not scoring:
Scott Turner: "When you move the ball the way that we did ... it's just frustrating when you don't score."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 21, 2022
Scott Turner on the RZ issues: "We gotta make sure we're doing what's best for our guys in getting people open. ... There's some opportunity there where B-Rob could've gotten some shots."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2022
Brian Robinson:
Scott Turner on Brian Robinson's 12 carries vs. NYG: "When you look back it, yeah, you would like to get him more touches."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2022
More from Scott Turner on Brian Robinson's minimal usage in the RZ: "That's on me to just have him on the forefront of my mind with how physical he is. When we get down there, just give him a chance."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2022
Turner said he has to keep RB Brian Robinson more in the "front of my mind" when they're in the red zone. He has one carry for 2 yards in the RZ this season (the second carry was nullified by a 'penalty').— John Keim (@john_keim) December 21, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Scott Turner says Carson Wentz looks good with the finger post-surgery, and they'd be confident in him playing if needed.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 21, 2022
(This is not about whether Wentz will play Saturday. Just getting an update.)
Terry McLaurin penalty:
Scott Turner is still a bit baffled by the McLaurin penalty. After breaking down his view, he shares the message he's told his guys: "We have to control what we can control. There's nothing we can do about any of those extracurricular things."— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 21, 2022
Adds: "We've gotta be clean"
Loss to the Giants:
Scott Turner on the NY loss: "You can't let this one beat you twice. It's unfortunate, it's frustrating, but it's part of life in this league. You deal with ups and downs and how you respond to adversity is the true test of how your season goes."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 21, 2022
Chase Young
Chase Young. Full scrum. pic.twitter.com/DIPQMKe3yg— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 21, 2022
Still taking it day-by-day:
Chase Young says he’s had some good practices but still taking it day by day. “I gotta be patient” pic.twitter.com/rtdubiUkjf— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 21, 2022
Recovery process:
I asked Chase if he wishes anything went different in this process, he said not really, just that it went faster— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 21, 2022
Details of ACL injury/recovery:
DE Chase Young, when asked by @NickiJhabvala if he'd like people to know the extent of his injury he said, "Eventually." The ruptured patellar tendon has been a huge deal for him, more than the torn ACL.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 21, 2022
Cutting loose in practice:
Chase Young said he "definitely" was able to cut loose this week. Said he had a good practice and "we'll see where it takes me tomorrow."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 21, 2022
Asked if he feels more ready/closer to playing: "Definitely. Definitely. But we've got a good plan so I'm just sticking to that."
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz: pic.twitter.com/C7bFbLpHNZ— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 21, 2022
Finger injury/healthy in December:
Carson Wentz: "Yeah, it just takes a couple of weeks of playing and you got bumps and bruises everywhere.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2022
Taylor Heinicke in the background: "Yup!"https://t.co/LgyjsPvah9
Christmas gifts for the offensive line:
The Commanders QBs got the O-line bourbon and steaks from The Wagyu Shop for X-Mas. Solid gift.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 21, 2022
Brian Robinson
Running style:
Brian Robinson Jr. on his running style, which is getting more physical by the week: “Guys think I’m gonna quit on a play? I’m never gonna quit on a play, so I guess they’ll just have to see the back end of it”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 21, 2022
Getting more touches:
Brian Robinson says that of course he wants more touches but there’s a lot of good players on the Commanders offense that need the ball pic.twitter.com/nQw1hb346l— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 21, 2022
