All aTwitter: 21 December 2022

Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/NTm0Bmvb9m— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 20, 2022
Hodges has been on IR since September after putting together an impressive training camp https://t.co/Jy3PkM1KJR— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 20, 2022
Washington CB Benjamin St-Juste said he will play Saturday vs. the 49ers.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 20, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste said Commanders players get this shirt whenever they get a takeaway. He got this one for his forced fumble in Philly in Week 10. pic.twitter.com/39gMHyon9y— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 20, 2022
The Barkley vs. Bostic juke was the sickest move from Sunday, but B-Rob dropped Landon later on and it was sweet too pic.twitter.com/OFv8bUDohT— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 20, 2022
In the last 3 games, Brian Robinson has rushed for a combined 290 yards (9th in nfl) and averaged 5.69 yards per carry (10th). Has 1 carry for 2 yards in red zone (TD run nullified by the McLaurin penalty). Wash has thrown 13 RZ passes (+ 1 scramble) to 5 runs in this stretch.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 20, 2022
Ron Rivera says he did have a discussion with the @NFL about the officiating problems Sunday night but says (obviously) there's nothing that can be done about the highly questionable calls.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 20, 2022
The Terry McLaurin illegal formation penalty should give the NFL very real concern about the power that one individual official can have over the outcome of a game. https://t.co/vTYycedrk9— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 19, 2022
Danny Johnson has really stepped up in BSJ's absence. https://t.co/btAIcPWgcA— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) December 20, 2022
Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) tells @JunksRadio that Sunday night's Commanders crowd was one of the best he's played in front of in Washington ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4xmIi1kkrR— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 20, 2022
Why we don’t do this more with #4 is BEYOND ME… pic.twitter.com/AKK1FczXwn— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 20, 2022
Ron's been adamant that Taylor needed to get rid of the ball ASAP on the sack-six. I'm just not sure how he could've— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 20, 2022
Taylor's take: "Looked at my first read, they jumped it and took a second hitch to Bates on a corner route and when I was getting ready to release it, I got hit" pic.twitter.com/KPvIvMPv0R
Taylor Heinicke: "I'm pretty beat up right now." #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 20, 2022
Heinicke said he's not worried about any QB change (he's starting vs SF): "If I'm starting, OK I'll focus on the game and try to get a win. If they want to go with Carson, great I'll be the best backup to him I can be."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 20, 2022
Should the Commanders consider going back to Carson Wentz as QB1?— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 20, 2022
Joe Theismann thinks the team should stick with Heinicke the rest of the way [@junksradio]⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z1pPHhHQtf
The last time Carson Wentz played he extended his pancake streak to two straight games. pic.twitter.com/96oZeP3h6N— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 21, 2022
Give us your Super Bowl pick @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Fooc4SORQg— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2022
Ron Rivera hasn't coached in Carolina in 3 years, but his team has been & will continue to be Panthers fans for at least this week.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 20, 2022
Carolina defeated Seattle (7-7) two weeks ago. This week, they host the 7-7 Lions, who are a 0.5 game behind WAS for the final NFC Wild Card spot.
The @Commanders still have a great chance to make the playoffs if the Lions cool off even a little. Our season will very likely come down to how well Deshaun Watson is playing. Imagine that. The NFLs most problematic owner's playoff hopes rest on the arm of Watson...— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) December 20, 2022
The 49ers matchup is now the game of the season, in my opinion.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 20, 2022
Win (against long odds) and now you are legitimate threat and worthy of the playoffs.
Shoot, you might catch momentum to win the last two.
Lose, and the season begins to spiral. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0IIY9f9pdl
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to reporters on Chase Young:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 21, 2022
“You have to expect it, and if he's not [out there], that'd be a good thing. ... But hopefully, he does the smart thing and waits one more week."
#49ers defensive ranks:— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 21, 2022
1st in Points Against
1st in Yards Allowed
1st in 1st Downs Allowed
1st in Rushing Yards allowed
1st in Y/A for Rushing
1st in Starting Field Position#HTTC pic.twitter.com/mpIesyANSH
The #Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off waivers, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2022
Jonathan Taylor's season is officially over. The #Colts have placed him on IR after re-injuring his ankle. Safe to say this season was not what we had hoped from the top fantasy pick.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) December 20, 2022
#Jets coach Robert Saleh makes it official, saying QB Mike White won’t be cleared for contact. Zach Wilson gets another start vs #Jaguars.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2022
Jim Irsay Assures Colts GM Chris Ballard Will Return In 2023; Jim Harbaugh On HC Radar? https://t.co/41rkrDLUTX pic.twitter.com/vNzKsBKpGD— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) December 21, 2022
Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is in hospice because of pneumonia as he battles liver cancer, according to 104.3 The Fan’s Derek Wolfe and Orlando Franklin, each former teammates of Hillman.— Lance West (@Lwest1313) December 20, 2022
One more thought on Jalen Hurts and the MVP, although it doesn't matter as much because he's going to miss some time.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 20, 2022
PASSING DYAR
Josh Allen: 953 (4th)
Jalen Hurts: 702 (10th)
RUSHING DYAR
Josh Allen: 215 (1st)
Jalen Hurts: 142 (5th)https://t.co/VHd4tt6hFU
#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he's not ruling out Jalen Hurts for this week because he's a fast healer. "His body is not like ours. I will not rule him out."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2022
Taylor says the team had planned this outing for a while. "It was important for us to get out... and get that bad taste out of our mouth," he said about watching the Caps a night after the Giants loss. Heinicke's always been a guy who likes to separate football from personal life https://t.co/NTMrMVmWG9— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 20, 2022
Had to get the bad taste out of their mouth to make room for beer at the Caps game pic.twitter.com/VdLO2naxZL— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 21, 2022
Taylor Heinicke says the @Giants post on the shoes on social media was umm..not good.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 20, 2022
"The J's they picked were hideous."
He understands the rivalry.
Heinicke said he "100%" roots for Brock Purdy. Obviously Purdy was drafted, but Heinicke sees some similarities between their stories— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 20, 2022
Some long-awaited news: The NFL is in "advanced talks" with YouTube for exclusive rights to “Sunday Ticket" and an agreement could be reached as early as Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reports. https://t.co/vZL3rr7CYD— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2022
NFL meeting week 15 pic.twitter.com/2Rk3kZcLPs— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) December 20, 2022
