Ron Rivera Presser: 49ers defense is one of the best we'll face, and is a measuring stick for our offense

Injury report:
Benjamin St-Juste:
Ron Rivera addressing the media. On BSJ, said he moved around very well. Needs to be able to plant and drive. Hopefully can have continue to trend in the right direction— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 20, 2022
Ron Rivera said Benjamin St-Juste has "moved around very well... feel he's going to be there" Saturday. Key: Has to plant and drive. Rivera said he's "looked pretty good lately." Said without him, they have to play more honest with their coverage.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 20, 2022
Sam Cosmi:
Sam Cosmi did not have an offensive snap against the Giants, but Rivera expects him to be back in the rotation— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 20, 2022
NFL officiating:
Ron Rivera says he did have a discussion with the @NFL about the officiating problems Sunday night but says (obviously) there's nothing that can be done about the highly questionable calls.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 20, 2022
49ers defensive front:
Rivera said the 49ers defensive front has speed. There's not a ton of variety in their assignments, but they execute very well— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 20, 2022
Rivera said of the 49ers' front: "They've got speed and they can run. They don't have a huge menu of things they do, but the things they do they do very, very well.... They attack."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 20, 2022
Rivera said the 49ers defense is one of the better units that they have faced this season and is a measuring stick for the offense— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 20, 2022
49ers offense:
Rivera called the 49ers' offense a "dynamic group... It reminds me of the team a few years ago when everything came together at the right time. Kyle [Shanahan] has done a terrific job." Praised Shanahan's play calling, too.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 20, 2022
Trent Williams:
Trent Williams is a "big, physical beast" and is playing as well now as he did during his "peak" in Washington, Ron Rivera says. "The thing we've gotta do is, at least, get a stalemate, hold the point when he's blocking"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 20, 2022
St. Jude donation match in honor of his late mother:
Ron Rivera shared that $56,000 was raised for St. Jude Hospital in honor of his late mother. He and his wife, Stephanie, will match that amount. https://t.co/LJRcpSYgUq— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 20, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
Beat up:
Taylor Heinicke: "I'm pretty beat up right now." #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 20, 2022
Brian Robinson:
Taylor Heinicke said he has seen Brian Robinson continue to get more comfortable. He runs hard, Heinicke said, and it's fun to get him the ball— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 20, 2022
QB change:
Taylor Heinicke on the potential for a QB change: "I just try to focus ... on the game and go get a win. ... If they go to Carson, I'll be the best backup I can be."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 20, 2022
Washington Capitals night:
Taylor Heinicke: "I think it was important for us to get out ... and get the bad taste of our mouth" after the loss to the Giants.https://t.co/MlCXruP4OH— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 20, 2022
Road underdogs:
Taylor Heinicke has "pretty much the same feeling" going into this Niners matchup that he did ahead of the trip to Philly. Washington was a significant underdog vs. the Eagles and will be a large one again on Saturday. Let's see if they thrive in that role again— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 20, 2022
Giants troll post:
Taylor Heinicke: "I'll say the J's they picked were hideous. But I understand what they were doing." https://t.co/wSsjFHUxYK— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 20, 2022
Brock Purdy:
Heinicke said he "100%" roots for Brock Purdy. Obviously Purdy was drafted, but Heinicke sees some similarities between their stories— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 20, 2022
Heinicke said he roots for a QB like Brock Purdy (not this week of course): "He's Mr. Irrelevant, a lot of guys didn't give him a chance. I feel that similarity towards him. He's doing a great job. hopefully he can take a week off."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 20, 2022
Risk vs reward in the redzone:
Heinicke says in the red zone there's a 'very fine line' and you don't want to lose points, but you need to score touchdowns. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 20, 2022
