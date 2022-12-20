 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: 49ers defense is one of the best we'll face, and is a measuring stick for our offense

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after today's walkthrough

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Injury report:

Benjamin St-Juste:

Sam Cosmi:

NFL officiating:

49ers defensive front:

49ers offense:

Trent Williams:

St. Jude donation match in honor of his late mother:

Taylor Heinicke

Beat up:

Brian Robinson:

QB change:

Washington Capitals night:

Road underdogs:

Giants troll post:

Brock Purdy:

Risk vs reward in the redzone:

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers: Everything you need to know for the Week 16 game

View all 4 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...